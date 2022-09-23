Snapdeal “Toofani Sale – Festive Dhamaka” goes live on 23rd September

Snapdeal, India’s leading value e-commerce company, today announced its first sale of the 2022 festive season, the “Toofani Sale – Festive Dhamaka”, which starts on September 23, 2022.

In line with Snapdeal’s exclusive focus on serving the large and growing value segment, the sale is curated around the central theme of offering high-quality, value-priced merchandise in key categories like home, fashion and beauty & personal care account for a bulk of the festive season shopping.

Snapdeal’s Festive Dhamaka of the Toofani Sale will have extensive offers & discounts across Fashion, Home, Kitchen, Beauty, Appliances & much more. The sale season excitement will be amplified through special “Maha Bumper Offers”, “Midnight Rush Hour” offers, “4-hour Deals” and “Hero Offers” which will showcase popular and trending consumer choices. Keeping in mind the preferred price point of value shoppers, the festive season sale will offer an extensive selection at price points starting from Rs 299 & Rs 399 onwards.

The sale offers start from Rs. 99 in categories such as Festive Lighting and Beauty & Grooming. Offers in the Kitchen, Decor and furnishing categories start from Rs 129 onwards, while the Fashion categories, including apparel and accessories will start from Rs 149-279. Gadgets & Appliances will be marked down Upto 80%, with bumper discounts on popular electronic items like Trimmers, Earpods, Speakers and Smart Watches.

Customers will also get a large selection of offers on Digital Gift Cards covering Food, Entertainment, Travel, and Fashion spends.

In preparation for this year’s festive season, Snapdeal has over the past six months increased the availability of good quality, value-priced options by adding fashion brands like Rangita (Ethnic fashion for women), Urban Mark (Men’s fashion), trendy beauty and personal care brands like Miyuki, Aragma and Nord. In addition, HomeTales, which focuses on the home category has expanded its range on Snapdeal to cater to the surge in home-centric festive shopping.

Snapdeal will curate special stores on different days to mark Navratri, Durga Puja, Karva Chauth and Dhanteras Store to help shoppers find all items for their personal and gifting needs related to these festivals.