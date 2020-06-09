Back in September 2017, Epic Games released its battle royale title Fortnite. The game was originally not intended as a battle royale experience; the original version, Fortnite: Save the World, was a co-operative survival game with base-building and crafting elements. Needless to say, the battle royale version took off and ended up being far more successful than the co-op game.

Fortnite even developed a presence within the esports scene, attracting not only pro players but bettors, too; Fortnite odds and betting sites are still popular to this day and are a great option if you’re looking to make a little money from your Fortnite passion. Fortnite isn’t just a console game or a PC exclusive, though; it’s also available on mobile. Here are 8 cool facts about Epic Games’ title on mobile.

You can finally get it on the Play Store

For the longest time, Fortnite wasn’t available for Android devices via the Google Play Store. Instead, you needed to go through Epic Games’ official website in order to download the APK file for the game. This was because all developers needed to pay a 30% share of their profits to Google to list their game on the Play Store and Epic didn’t want to play ball with that philosophy. Now, however, you can finally download Fortnite from the Play Store, so if you’ve been waiting for the official version of the game to hit, you should go download it now.

It’s got intuitive touch controls (but supports Bluetooth controllers)

Since December last year, Fortnite has offered support on mobile for Bluetooth controllers. You can use those if you’re seriously attached to a controller you have, but if not, the intuitive touch controls on mobile are more than sufficient for most players. The placement of icons for controls on the screen has been carefully considered in order to accommodate every player’s playstyle, so no matter how you like to play Fortnite, the mobile controls are solidly built.

You should play on a phone with a wider screen

Devices like Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max or Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra or Plus were absolutely made for Fortnite on mobile. Their wider screens make them ideal for a game that requires you to see as much as you possibly can at all times. Of course, all smartphones are going to have smaller screens than PCs or even tablets, but the bigger your screen real-estate is, the more of a chance you’ll have of landing those tricky skillshots and precision hits that get you Victory Royale every time.

Fortnite on mobile has cross-play

You can play Fortnite with whoever you like, regardless of what platform they’re playing on. For a long time, Sony refused to play ball with people who were playing on mobile, PC, or Xbox One (or Nintendo Switch), but they capitulated and it’s now possible to play Fortnite across all the platforms on which you can play it. That means you can hit up your buddies even if they’re not currently at their computers or their consoles, which is pretty sweet. The controller disparity might mess you around, though.

Your progress carries over between devices

That’s right – if you’re playing Fortnite on mobile and then you boot up the PC version, you’ll find that your progress has been carried over. That means all of the items and other things you’ve obtained throughout the course of your play session will be saved on the PC version, as well as any other console versions you care to play. All of your hard work earning certain items won’t be lost as long as you log in to Fortnite using the same account across platforms.

You’re not getting a watered-down version

The version of Fortnite that was developed for mobile devices is the full-fat, complete Fortnite experience. You aren’t getting some kind of watered-down version that’s specifically for mobile devices and that doesn’t feature all the main game modes. Naturally, some accessibility and gameplay changes have been made to translate the game to the mobile space, but Fortnite is the real deal on mobile, so don’t feel that you need to head to consoles for the full experience.

The file size is pretty impressive

Right now, downloading Fortnite on your mobile will only set you back around 2-3GB of internal storage space. While not all devices allow you to run apps from micro SD cards, many do, so even if you’re running low on storage space in your internal memory, you should be able to find 2-3GB of space on your card. Even if you’re struggling, you could delete some apps and files you’re not using and then you’ll find you have plenty of space to accommodate Fortnite.

Older devices can’t play Fortnite

If you’re looking to play Fortnite on an Android device, then you’ll need to be running the Android 7.1 operating system or higher. That means that plenty of older Android devices can’t run Fortnite, so make sure your device is running that software version before you attempt to install it. Similarly, no iPhone before the iPhone 6 or 6S can run Fortnite due to similar software restrictions. You probably wouldn’t want to run the game on these devices anyway, because their graphical capabilities would make it look less than impressive.