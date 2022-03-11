There are normal Vacuum cleaners in the market and then there is Dyson. They are at the top of their game with these premium cleaning products, we would go as far as to call Dyson Vacuum cleaners a sports car in the vacuum cleaner space. Earlier on we had reviewed the V11 Absolute Pro, and now we have Dyson V12 Detect Slim.

The new V12 Detect Slim gets a new Laser that helps in detecting dust that usually gets missed out on along with a piezo sensor that counts the dust particles. Coming in at a price tag of INR 55,990, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim works cord-free and comes with plenty of accessories and fittings.

Is the Dyson V12 Detect Slim vacuum cleaner worth the hefty asking price? Let’s find out in our review.

Design & Fittings

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim sticks to the Dyson handheld vacuum cleaner DNA and gets the same design, except for a new paint job. It is still one of the most significant battery-powered hand-held vacuum cleaners currently in the market when it comes to sheer size. This V12 unit generates 150 Air Watts of suction, with its Hyperdymium vacuum motor spinning at full speed, that is as per 11 cyclones as per the brand.

Moving back to the design, it is still futuristic and we are always in awe of how much effort Dyson’s product designers put into these products. The unit features a combination of translucent bits of plastic, which works well in the overall design scheme. Translucent tech when done in a controlled amount and manner has a different charm to it and we are more and more brands adopting this design language.

Starting with the motor unit, a trigger controls the power, which fires up the unit, albeit the battery is charged and popped in. Since V11, Dyson has been using small LED displays to project all the modes and battery stats. The V12 also gets it at the back of the handheld unit. There are three modes that you can cycle through Eco, Medium, and Boost. The vacuum cleaner works differently in each of these modes and we will discuss this in the latter part of the review.

The V12 Detect Slim comes with a host of fittings, including multiple vacuum cleaner heads for different surfaces and a detachable metal pipe that Dyson refers to as the ‘wand’. The Wand is 75cm in length and provides you access to those tight spots for deep cleaning. Other accessories included in the box consist of Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head, Crevice tool, Soft dusting brush, Hair screw tool, combi tool, Direct Drive cleaner head, stubborn brush, Top-Up Adapter, and Extension Hose.

Since this is a handheld unit, a charger is provided with the box with a proprietary connector. The total unit with all the accessories attached wights just 2.2Kgs, which is not bad considering the stuff that the V12 Detect Slim is capable of.

Performance & Battery life

In our limited testing, we found the Dyson V12 Detect Slim capable enough to clean the whole house on a single charge during our testing period. The cord-free form factor and hand-held usage style make it easily accessible to a wide variety of audiences. The motor is quiet and pulls in dust and dirt particles, including more significant impurities such as food crumbs and scraps of paper, then ejects them into the sealed dustbin with ease.

This is a versatile product and can be used outside the house as well. The highlight of this model is the Laser unit that is on the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head that lights up all the microscopic dust that traditional cleaning may leave behind. It is the star performer here with a 25cm-wide cleaner head engineered with soft nylon and anti-static carbon fibre filaments to remove dust from hard floors and narrower gaps. Soft Dusting Brush came in handy to clean on top of furniture and the dashboard of a vehicle; the Crevice tool was helpful in angling the vacuum head for tricky spots.

Coming to the modes, the Hyperdymium motor is silent when used in the Eco mode, partly due to the design it takes and wooshes the air out. The unit now has a piezo sensor that continuously sizes and counts dust particles thereby automatically increasing suction power when needed. This is further helped by the Auto mode, which intelligently adapts, with the optimum balance of power and run time. The last is the boost mode which is engineered for short, intensive cleaning. The thing we appreciate about the Dyson vacuum cleaner is the ‘point and shoot’ mechanism, which hygienically ejects dust and debris deep into the bin without you touching the dirt.

The complaint we had the earlier models was of the sheer weight they had which was north of 3kgs and gave us fatigue post a long cleaning session. The V12 Detect slim has a gross weight of 2.2 grams which is not bad.

Coming to the battery life, during our testing period, there wasn’t a parameter set, and the battery stats changed with the attachment and the surface. It’s rated to run for 60 minutes with the Eco mode and the Wand attached, and in our tests, our unit ran for a similar duration. With the Eco and Boost mode mix, we could quickly deplete the battery in under 40 mins. The battery backup in the pure Boost mode is even less. Dyson sells replacement batteries separately and you might need to invest in one of those.