When it comes to Home cleaning products, Dyson Vacuum Cleaners are the first choice among buyers. They have been at the forefront of innovation, and their products scream quality which is yet to be matched by other consumer electronics brands.

We have reviewed their Air Purifier in the past, which was loaded with cutting-edge features, and now we have their latest Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Vacuum Cleaner with us for review. Coming in at a price tag of INR 52,990, the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro works cord-free and comes with plenty of accessories and fittings. The included accessories claim to be more than enough to help clean the whole house tension-free and with ease.

Is the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro vacuum cleaner worth the hefty asking price? Let’s find out in our review.

Design & Fittings

The Dyson V11 Absolute Pro is one of the most significant battery-powered hand-held vacuum cleaners currently in the market when it comes to sheer size. The unit generates 185 Air Watts of suction, with its Hyperdymium vacuum motor spinning at up to 1,25,000rpm, one of the highest in its segment.

Like other Dyson products, the design looks futuristic; something is taken out of a Si-Fi movie. The unit features a combination of translucent bits of plastic, which works well in the overall design scheme. We see this more and more in the consumer electronics space and, when done in a controlled manner, looks chic. A trigger controls the power, which fires up the unit, albeit the battery is charged and popped in.

At the back of the Dyson V11, Absolute Pro sits a small LED display that displays all the modes and battery stats. There are three modes that you can cycle through like Eco, Medium, and Boost. The vacuum cleaner works differently, and we will discuss that in the latter part of the review.

The vacuum cleaner also comes with a host of fittings, including multiple vacuum cleaner heads for different surfaces and a detachable metal pipe that Dyson refers to as the ‘wand’. The Wand is 75cm in length and provides you access to those tight spots for deep cleaning. Other accessories included in the box consist of Torque Drive, Soft Roller Cleaner, Crevice Tool, Combination Tool with a brush, Mini Motorised Tool, Mini Soft Dusting Brush, Mattress Tool, Top-Up Adapter, and Extension Hose.

Since the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro comes with a large removable battery, a charger is provided with the box with a proprietary connector. The total unit with all the accessories attached wights north of 3Kgs, which is still in line with the competition.

Performance & Battery life

We found the V11 Absolute Pro capable enough to clean the whole house on a single charge during our testing period. The cord-free form factor and hand-held usage style make it easily accessible to a wide variety of audiences. The motor is quiet and pulls in dust and dirt particles, including more significant impurities such as food crumbs and scraps of paper, then ejects them into the sealed dustbin with ease.

Coupled with all the fittings, you could clean out any household surface, including complex and carpeted floors, sofas and beds, the tops of tables and shelves. The Dyson V11 Absolute Pro is a versatile product and can be used outside the house as well. In our case, we tested out the vacuum cleaner to deep clean our car, and it worked like a charm. Soft Dusting Brush came in handy to clean on top of furniture and the dashboard of a vehicle; the Top-Up Adapter was helpful in angle the vacuum head for tricky spots.

Fortunately, the Hyperdymium motor is silent when used in the Eco mode, partly due to the design it takes and wooshes the air out. What also helped keep the WFH setup was the Mini Mattress cleaner that came in handy for cleaning the chairs and the couch. The High Torque cleaner features a mixture of stiff nylon bristles designed to drive out dirt from carpets and similar objects, which comes in handy, especially in the NCR region where dust is widespread. The vacuum cleaner also comes with the ‘point and shoot’ mechanism, which hygienically ejects dust and debris deep into the bin without you touching the dirt.

One area where we hope the next version of this product touch upon is weight distribution. With the Wand and a suction accessory attached, the cumulative weight of the Dyson touches to up to 3Kgs. This is where one could start feeling some weight in their hands in as little as 15-20 minutes of no-break vacuuming. Barring that, we will appreciate the display showing us error codes and possible solutions, as the airway blockage alert.

When it came to battery life, there wasn’t a parameter set, and the battery stats changed with the attachment and the surface. It’s rated to run for 60 minutes with the Eco mode and the Wand attached, and in our tests, our unit ran for a similar duration. With the Eco and Boost mode mix, we could quickly deplete the battery in under 40 mins. The battery backup in the pure Boost mode is even less; thankfully, Dyson sells the battery pack separately, which can be charged on/off the device. Using the supplied charger, it took around 4.5 hours to charge the device from empty entirely.

