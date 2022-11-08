Dyson commits half a billion GBP to fuel new beauty innovations

Dyson committed half a billion GBP to expand and accelerate its research and technology development across its beauty portfolio, announcing plans to launch 20 new beauty products in the next four years. Alongside this investment, Dyson also releases the results of its most comprehensive hair research study, deepening its understanding of hair types, styling behaviours, and perceptions of hair types and hair health around the world.

Dyson has consistently invested in pioneering technology. Six years ago, it revolutionised hair care with the launch of the Dyson Supersonic™ hairdryer – a machine which uses fast, controlled airflow and intelligent heat control to dry hair quickly, whilst keeping hair strong and healthy. Since then, Dyson has developed a range of styling tools engineered to provide superior styles for all hair types, limiting exposure to extreme heat damage. The performance of Dyson styling tools stems from a decade of research – from the hair’s structure to airflow dynamics – while understanding the effect of thermal, mechanical and chemical damage.

Key Study Findings:

Hair perceptions & hair health misconceptions:

7 in 10 respondents say their hair is damaged, with dandruff, hair loss and greying hair as top concerns. However, these are not damage concerns. 67% of all respondents also agree their hair is healthy, despite it being damaged.

However, respondents seem to understand what ‘healthy’ hair looks and feels like, describing it as shiny (36%), smooth (29%) and linking it to a healthy scalp (26%).

“Dandruff, hair loss and greying hair are not forms of damage, but scalp and hair growth concerns. Hair damage refers to the breakdown of the hair cuticle and cortex, which can lead to your hair looking frizzy, dull, or snapping off. The best way to achieve healthy hair is through prevention and minimising exposure to causes of damage. This includes extreme heat which makes hair weaker and more susceptible to breakage and split ends.” Rob Smith, Dyson Senior Principal Hair Scientist

Research sits at Dyson’s core

Across Dyson’s four Technology Campuses, 6,000 engineers and scientists have access to hundreds of laboratories. These spaces allow for rigorous testing of new ideas and technologies 24 hours a day. For Dyson to truly understand how all hair types behave, and continue to identify better, healthier ways to style, the team develop test rigs and employs state of the art equipment. Machinery such as scanning electron microscopes, thermal cameras and airflow laser smoke machines help engineers better understand the impact of hair damage, global hair types and the effects of high-speed airflow.

Developing technology for all hair types remains a crucial focus for the research and development teams. For too long, there has been both a misunderstanding and misrepresentation across styling tools to truly cater for different hair types, while preserving hair from heat damage. This investment will create new lab spaces to both sharpen Dyson’s understanding of global hair types and damage, while also supporting the continued diversification of Dyson’s beauty technology.