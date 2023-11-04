Diablo IV’s First Expansion to Add a New Class in 2024

Blizzard announced at BlizzCon 2023 that Diablo IV’s first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, will be released in late 2024. The expansion will introduce a brand-new class to the game, as well as continue the story of the main game and add new areas to explore.

Blizzard has not yet revealed any details about the new class, but a recent datamine suggests that it may be a nature-based warrior that cleaves through enemies with a glaive. This would be the first time that a nature-based class has been featured in a Diablo game.

In addition to the new class, Vessel of Hatred will also continue the story of Diablo IV’s main game. Players will learn more about the fate of Prime Evil baddie Mephisto and his plans for Sanctuary after the events of the base game.

The expansion will also add new areas to explore, including the return of the Nahantu jungle area from Diablo II. Players can expect to encounter new enemies, new challenges, and new rewards in Vessel of Hatred.

What We Know About the New Class:

While Blizzard has not yet officially revealed the new class, the datamine suggests that it may be called the Spiritborn. The Spiritborn are said to be a race of warriors who are bonded to the spirits of the natural world. They are skilled in combat and have the ability to summon powerful elemental attacks.

The Spiritborn are rumored to have a variety of abilities, including:

The ability to summon a spirit companion that fights alongside them.

The ability to transform into a powerful elemental being.

The ability to control the forces of nature to attack their enemies.

The Spiritborn sound like a unique and powerful class, and it will be interesting to see how they play in Diablo IV.

What to Expect from the Expansion:

In addition to the new class and the new story content, Vessel of Hatred is also expected to add a variety of other features to Diablo IV, including:

New items and gear

New enemies and bosses

New challenges and rewards

New areas to explore

New gameplay mechanics

Blizzard has not yet revealed all of the details about the expansion, but it is clear that Vessel of Hatred is going to be a major addition to Diablo IV.

