Details on Dell’s discounted products for this festive season

GAMING (ALIENWARE)

Alienware m15 R7 (Most powerful 15” Alienware Laptop ever) – The Alienware m15 R7 is about prioritizing power and pure watts to its components with the idea of having gamers experience their favourite games with high frame rates and graphics settings maximized

High-powered gaming and graphics – Elevated wattage rating at the high-end configs to 170W max and Graphical power up to 150W, creating Alienware’s highest-powered 15-inch to date.

Advanced and world-class Cryo-tech cooling – The Alienware m15 R7 has updated its Alienware Cryo-tech architecture. The newly developed thermal technology has more, thinner, and wider fan blades than the m15 R5 or R6. It uses an industry-first and AW-exclusive Element 31 thermal interface material and comes with updated fans with a 37.5% thinner blade thickness. The m15 R7 also delivers up to 1.3x more airflow with an 87% improvement in internal airflow obstruction which means critical components are receiving more air with less effort.

The Alienware m15 R7 has updated its Alienware Cryo-tech architecture. The newly developed thermal technology has more, thinner, and wider fan blades than the m15 R5 or R6. It uses an industry-first and AW-exclusive Element 31 thermal interface material and comes with updated fans with a 37.5% thinner blade thickness. The m15 R7 also delivers up to 1.3x more airflow with an 87% improvement in internal airflow obstruction which means critical components are receiving more air with less effort. Gaming experience that is more beautiful than ever – The ComfortView Plus is a hardware-based low blue light technology that reduces blue light emissions while delivering excellent colour without affecting performance or image quality, included in all configurations

The ComfortView Plus is a hardware-based low blue light technology that reduces blue light emissions while delivering excellent colour without affecting performance or image quality, included in all configurations Alienware Command Center– The Alienware Command Center includes an engine that downloads specific performance profiles by the game to ensure the best gaming experience.

Pricing

The Alienware m15 R7 is available at Rs.169990* | Offers: 10% Cashback* or Rs.6000* off on Net-banking or Alienware headset worth Rs.7999*. *T&C apply

DELL G-SERIES

Dell G15 (Designed for the gamers of today) – For those looking to take the first step towards gaming and make the most of the time off they get during this festive season, the new Dell G15 has a lot to offer.

Peak performance: Improved thermal design with copper pipes and 4 vents; SSD hard drive; 100/100 CPU-GPU TDP to provide consistent high-end in-game performance.

Featuring the latest performance technologies for gamers – with Up to 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9H-series mobile processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti GPU support

The goodness of Alienware: The Alienware Command Center enables control over hardware and software, so the hardware performance and system settings can be easily customized as per gaming profiles within one easy-to-use interface

Game-ready tech : "Game Shift" macro G key in the F9 position launches game-ready settings for improved performance

: macro G key in the F9 position launches game-ready settings for improved performance The acoustic sweet spot: Nahimic 3D Audio for gamers is integrated into Alienware Command Center to provide a 360°sound experience, dynamic voice volume control, and Audio Recon for an on-screen visual sound overlay

Pricing

The Dell G15 is available starting at Rs.70990* | Offers: Rs.1250* off on Credit Card payment or Up to 6 months* No Cost EMI. *T&C apply

XPS 13 Plus 9320

XPS 13 Plus 9320 – With simple and intentional as the new definition of premium, the XPS 13 Plus is a result of increased create, learn, and play from anywhere requirements. The XPS 13 Plus is the most powerful, modern, and stylish XPS device with premium experiences that accelerate creativity, success, and pursuance of passion

Most powerful XPS yet: Redesigned from the ground up, the new XPS 13 Plus is the most powerful XPS laptop yet with a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ 28W processor (Up from 15W on the prior generation).

Less border, more pixels: Striking the perfect balance of stunning design, a four-sided InfinityEdge display that delivers a virtually borderless viewing experience and powerful technological innovations, the XPS 13 Plus is the ideal companion for those who love to do everything in style.

Striking the perfect balance of stunning design, a four-sided InfinityEdge display that delivers a virtually borderless viewing experience and powerful technological innovations, the XPS 13 Plus is the ideal companion for those who love to do everything in style. Haptic marvel: Perfectly suited for a photographer, an animator, or a sound engineer, the innovative Capacitive Touch Function Row allows the user to switch between media and function keys easily. Designed with larger keycaps, the Zero-Lattice Keyboard is comfortable, smooth, and efficient with every keystroke. Taking this a step further is the Seamless Glass Touchpad which uses force pad haptics to provide a targeted, reactive sensation to touch.

Equipped with everything for a disruption-free experience: The XPS 13 Plus is supported by larger fans that provide 55% better airflow without increasing noise or temperature. And with Express Charge getting the laptop to about 80% battery life in less than an hour, users can go the distance without any disruptions.

Sustainable packaging: The XPS 13 Plus uses low carbon aluminium in the chassis, thereby reducing its carbon footprint. The XPS 13 Plus also ships in all-new packaging made from 100% recycled or renewable content.

Pricing

The XPS 13 Plus is available at Rs.179490* | Offers: 10% Cashback* or Da Milano Bag worth Rs.11499* or Rs.6500* off on UPI payment. *T&C apply

INSPIRON 16 7620 (2-in-1)

nspiron 16 7620 2-in-1 – This 2-in-1 form factor device has all the premium features that help users take their on-screen experience to a whole new level – both from a media viewing perspective as well as for all one’s own viewing/conferencing needs.

Versatility in everything: The Inspiron 16 2-in-1 comes with a 360 hinge that is 17% thinner. The edge-to-edge glass-like mylar material across the palm rest and a 30% larger touchpad feel comfortable and luxurious and is resistant to fingerprints and smudges. Alongside, it is equipped with a lid-open sensor that starts the laptop simply by opening it up, even if completely off or hibernating. The fingerprint reader will verify identity quickly for login using Windows Hello. Furthermore, an active pen offers you a natural and accurate writing experience with no pairing required.

Exceptional performance: This Intel®️ Evo™️ platform* brings the perfect combination of performance, responsiveness, battery life and stunning visuals to a new class of sleek, stylish laptops. Co-engineered with Intel® and verified to provide the ultimate experience for life or work anywhere.

Video-conferencing spectacle: Along with a high-resolution FHD webcam, the Inspiron 16 2-in-1, is also equipped with wide dynamic range software. This allows you to both looks and sounds your best thanks to the device's ability to improve back-lighting combined with the temporal noise reduction hardware that decreases pixelation even in low-light environments.

Bright & beautiful: Enjoy the rich detail of each pixel with up to 4K Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) resolution, and 11% more visuals* with a 16:10 aspect ratio, compared to the standard 16:9.

Pricing

The Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is available at Rs.124990* | Offers: Rs2500* off on Credit Card payment or Up to 6 months* No Cost EMI. *T&C apply, depends on config selected