Deck the Halls with Tech This Holiday Season: Verizon Unveils Festive Gadgets and Deals

The holidays are upon us, and the tech under the tree is often the most coveted gift. This year, Verizon is helping you “Tech the Halls” with a dazzling array of gadgets and festive offers, making the season brighter and more connected than ever before.

Key Highlights:

Verizon brings the latest 5G devices and festive tech accessories to homes this holiday season.

Exclusive deals on smartphones, tablets, and wearables with bundled gifts and discounts.

5G Home Internet starting at $35 per month, perfect for seamless streaming and video calls.

Smart home devices and holiday-themed tech accessories for an elevated holiday experience.

Unwrap the Power of 5G:

Verizon’s ultra-fast 5G network is the perfect stocking stuffer for tech enthusiasts. Experience blazing-fast downloads, seamless streaming, and lag-free gaming with the latest 5G smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro. Elevate your holiday movie marathons with the stunning visuals of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra or connect with loved ones near and far with crystal-clear video calls on the Apple Watch Series 8.

Festive Tech for Every Wish List:

Verizon isn’t just about the big-ticket items. This holiday season, they’re offering a treasure trove of festive tech accessories that will delight everyone on your list. Light up the night with the Soundcore Flare 2 portable speaker, featuring 360° sound and customizable light shows. Keep everyone charged with the Anker 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad, perfect for juggling multiple devices. And for the ultimate stocking stuffer, check out the JLAB Go Air Pop earbuds, offering vibrant colors and impressive sound quality at an unbeatable price.

Smart Home, Happy Holidays:

Make your home the heart of the holidays with Verizon’s selection of smart home devices. Control your lights, thermostats, and even your holiday decorations with the Google Nest Hub Max. Monitor your home remotely with the SimpliSafe Home Security System, ensuring peace of mind while you’re away. And for the ultimate in convenience, the Amazon Echo Show 10 can be your holiday recipe assistant, video call hub, and festive music streamer, all hands-free.

Verizon 5G Home: The Gift that Keeps on Giving:

Give the gift of endless entertainment and seamless connectivity with Verizon 5G Home. Starting at just $35 per month, this lightning-fast internet service is perfect for families who love to stream, game, and stay connected. No contracts, no hidden fees, just pure holiday cheer delivered straight to your living room.

Don’t Miss Out on These Holiday Steals:

Verizon is pulling out all the stops this holiday season with exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else. Get free gifts with select smartphone purchases, like wireless earbuds or smartwatches. Score massive discounts on tablets and wearables. And for a limited time, new and existing customers can lock in 5G Home Internet for just $35 per month, for five years.

Tech the halls this holiday season with Verizon and experience the joy of connection, entertainment, and endless possibilities. Visit your local Verizon store or browse online to discover the perfect tech gifts for everyone on your list.