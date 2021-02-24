D-Link is perhaps the best business-oriented network equipment maker in the market. Barring their dominance in the consumer segment, their PoE Access Points are also something that is gaining momentum quickly.

We got our hands on the D-Link DAP-2680 with the Nuclias Connect AC1750 Wave 2 Dual-Band PoE. In our limited setting, due to the ongoing, while we weren’t able to stress out the system but we sure did manage to get the most out of the DAP-2680. Is the DAP-2680 something you should invest in? Let’s find out in our full review.

Box Contents

Here’s a complete list of items you get inside the box:

D-Link DAP-2680

Ethernet Cable

Documentation

Design

The DAP-2680 has a refined industrial design. The access point has a white housing carved out of high-quality plastic, which makes it ideal for indoor use without affecting the overall décor. It’s got rounded corners to ensure an elegant integration. There is a status LED on the front with the D-Link branding while the ports have been moved to the back.

Since it’s a Power over Ethernet (PoE) system, this further eliminates the wire clutter and streamlines the installation process. During our brief usage, we were able to carry out the installation ins a matter of minutes. While this is a PoE system, we do not miss out on a barrel socket for the adapter.

Barring the two ports and an LED on the front, the overall design of the product has been quite elegant.

Performance

The DAP-2680 delivers reliable wireless performance with combined signal rates of up to 450 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band and 1300 Mbps in the 5 GHz band. It also has an advanced Quality of Service (QoS) by cleverly prioritizing different types of traffic. With the use of QoS, WMM ensures that applications such as audio, video, and voice that require better throughput and more performance are placed in order of high-to-low priority for an all-around smoother, uninterrupted Wi-Fi experience.

The DAP-2680 has several operational modes tailored to best fit the individual needs, including Access Point, Wireless Client, WDS (Wireless Distribution System), and WDS with Access Point modes allow for flexible, customizable deployment. With the DAP-2680, you also get the D-Link’s Nuclias Connect is a centralized management and analytics solution that brings convenience, control, customizability, and cost-effective scaling to SMB.

This is a handy tool that enables network monitoring, management, and device configuration through a single, easy-to-use software interface. Furthermore, using the Nuclias Connect software-management system, you can manage up to 1000 Access Points from a single central location. Nuclias Connect’s system can be accessed via an app on your Android/iOS device or by their web app.

Apart from this, the MU-MIMO technology improves connection by allowing data transfer with multiple devices at the same time. Band Steering and Beamforming make sure connected devices get the best available frequency band and concentrate signal at the area it is required most. As previously mentioned, the DAP-2680 also supports Power over Ethernet (802.3at) for simpler installation.

On the security front, the DAP-2680 supports multiple VLANs for enhanced network management and up to 16 SSID setups, and WPA3 makes sure that you always have the latest WiFi security.

D-Link Pricing DAP-2680

D-Link DAP-2680 Dual-Band AC1750 PoE Access Point – INR 11,499

Verdict – Should you go for it?

The D-Link DAP-2680 Dual-Band AC1750 PoE Access Point is hands-down one of the best Access Points that you can buy right now. The PoE support, WPA-3 support, and all the multi-operational modes make it an ideal choice for SMB’s.

The cherry on top is the price, which can surely be justified by the amount of value the DAP-2680 is capable of adding to a network.