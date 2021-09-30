If you haven’t heard of Cydia or ever used it, you are missing out on one of the best unofficial app stores in the world. Packed with unofficial apps and games, tweaks, mods, and more, it is the only way to modify your iPhone or iPad, so it works how you want it to. Apple’s restrictions stop you from doing so much with your device, but Cydia lets you break those restrictions, and it’s completely free.

How to Download Cydia:

There is only one way to install Cydia on your device, and that’s by jailbreaking. There are several excellent jailbreaks available now, and you can find all the details on the Cydia download page, together with supported architecture/firmware and download guides for each one. Pick the jailbreak you want and follow the linked guide to install it.

How to Use Cydia:

Cydia is very easy to use. When you open it on your device, you will see the home screen, which has several options on it:

Sources – here, you can see the preinstalled sources and edit them, or install third-party sources

Adding a New Repository to Cydia

Go into Cydia Tap on Sources and tap Edit Tap Add and type the repository URL Tap on Add Source, and the repository will be added

How to Download Tweaks

In Cydia, tap on Search Type the name of the tweak you want to download Check your device supports it and tap on Confirm Tap Restart Springboard, and your tweak is installed

How to Delete Tweaks from Cydia

Tap on the Installed tab in Cydia Tap Recent and find the tweak you want to be deleted Tap it and tap Modify Tap Remove > Confirm and tap Restart Springboard – the tweak is deleted

What Does Cydia Offer?

Cydia offers everything you could possibly want to modify how your device works, allowing you to take control away from Apple. Here’s what you can do:

Themes – loads of themes to change how everything on your device looks

Tweaks – tweak your lock screen, fonts, icons, battery indicator, and much more

Apps – give existing features new functionality, such as changing your lock screen, app switcher, and more

Lock Screen Themes – change what goes on your lock screen and how it looks

We all know that Apple dictates how we can use our devices, what we can do on them, even the apps we can use, but Cydia gives that control back to you. With Cydia, you can use the apps you want, change your stock apps to work how they should, change your themes, even make your device believe it is on Wi-Fi when it is on data, allowing you to use Wi-Fi-only apps whenever and wherever you want.

Frequently Asked Questions

Cydia has been about since 2008 but, given its absence for a few years, many users are not aware of what it is. The answers to the frequently asked questions will tell you all you need to know:

What is Cydia?

Developed in 2008, Cydia is an alternative app store that only works when you jailbreak your device. It is designed to help you modify everything you do on your device and allow you to use the apps you want.

Why Should I Download it?

Because it offers everything you need to modify your device:

Themes and tweaks to change how your device looks

Tweaks to change how some of the built-in features work

Give new features to stock games and apps

Download unofficial content

Download ringtones, wallpapers, and more

How Do I get Cydia?

You can only get Cydia by installing a jailbreak on your device

Is Cydia Free?

Yes, because you install it with a free jailbreak

Is it Safe?

Yes, but you must only use the official links to download the jailbreaks and only use the preinstalled repositories as they are safe, where third-party ones may not be.

Is it Legal?

Yes, it was ruled as such in 2012 by the Library of Congress in the USA, and most other countries also consider it legal.

Are the Tweaks Free?

Most of them are, although some developers do ask for a small amount of money and some ask for donations – you are under no obligation to purchase tweaks or make donations, though.

What About Cydia Alternatives?

Many alternatives are now available, but none of them offer the same experience as Cydia. However, app stores like Panda Helper and TutuApp do offer lots of third-party modified content and some tweaks.

What is a Repository?

These are where developers store tweaks, apps, and more, and Cydia already has several already installed. These are safe to use, whereas third-party ones may not be.

How to Delete Cydia

Cydia is simple to delete – just restore your device, and you will be on the newest firmware with no jailbreak. Alternatively, download Cydia Impactor and use that to remove Cydia, leaving you on your current iOS firmware.

Cydia remains as popular today as ever before so install it on your device today and see what you can do to your device.