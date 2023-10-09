Apple Aims for Enhanced Comfort in the Next Iteration of Vision Pro

Apple, the tech giant known for its innovative products, is reportedly focusing on enhancing the comfort of its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. As the company gears up for the launch of the Vision Pro early next year in the US, it is simultaneously working on refining the next version of this device.

Key Highlights:

Apple is working on improving the comfort and wearability of the Vision Pro.

Testing has revealed that the Vision Pro can cause neck strain due to its size and weight.

The current Vision Pro model is priced at a steep $3,500 USD.

Apple is contemplating multiple solutions to address the comfort issue, including making the device lighter and potentially smaller.

The company is also considering making the Vision Pro more accessible for prescription glasses wearers.

Addressing the Comfort Challenge:

One of the primary challenges Apple faces with the Vision Pro is its comfort and wearability. Sources familiar with the matter have reported that testing of the Vision Pro has led to neck strain issues, primarily due to its size and weight. This could be a significant deterrent for potential consumers, especially given the device’s hefty price tag.

Despite its high-resolution passthrough cameras, a powerful M2 chip, and sharper VR displays, there are internal concerns within Apple about the high cost and comfort issues potentially limiting its adoption among consumers.

Potential Solutions on the Horizon:

To tackle the comfort issue, Apple is exploring various solutions for the next iteration of the Vision Pro. The company’s primary goal is to reduce the device’s weight and possibly its size. The current model weighs approximately a pound, and tests have shown that even short-term use can be uncomfortable for some users.

Another challenge that Apple aims to address is making the Vision Pro more user-friendly for those who wear prescription glasses. One potential solution is to ship custom-built headsets with pre-installed prescription lenses. However, this approach could introduce new complexities, such as categorizing Apple as a health provider, which might impact the device’s resale value.

In Summary:

Apple’s Vision Pro, with its advanced features and capabilities, promises to be a game-changer in the mixed-reality headset market. However, the company recognizes the need to address comfort issues to ensure its widespread adoption. By focusing on making the device more ergonomic and user-friendly, Apple aims to set a new standard in the industry. The tech giant’s efforts to refine and improve the Vision Pro underscore its commitment to delivering products that not only boast cutting-edge technology but also prioritize user comfort and experience.