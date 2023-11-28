Cyber Monday Chromebook Deals: Last Chance to Grab Huge Savings

As Cyber Monday draws to a close, so do the incredible deals on Chromebooks that have been sweeping the internet. If you’ve been eyeing a new Chromebook, today is the last day to grab one at a fraction of its usual price.

Key Highlights:

Cyber Monday is the last day to take advantage of significant Chromebook discounts.

Several Chromebook models are available at substantial savings, including the HP Chromebook 14a, Asus Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip, HP 14b 2-in-1, Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5, Asus 16″ 2-in-1, HP 15a Chromebook, and Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3.

These deals are set to expire tonight, so don’t miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your computing experience without breaking the bank.

HP Chromebook 14a: This budget-friendly Chromebook boasts a 14-inch display, a powerful MediaTek MT8183 processor, and up to 8GB of RAM. It’s currently available for just $179.99, a significant discount from its usual price of $249.

Asus Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip: This convertible Chromebook offers a versatile 2-in-1 design, a vibrant 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, and a long-lasting battery. It’s currently available for $329.99, a massive saving from its usual price of $549.

HP 14b 2-in-1: This Chromebook strikes a balance between affordability and performance, featuring a 14-inch display, a reliable Intel Celeron N4020 processor, and 4GB of RAM. It’s currently available for just $199.99, a steal from its usual price of $279.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5: This detachable Chromebook tablet offers a unique combination of portability and productivity, making it ideal for on-the-go use. It’s currently available for $299.99, a significant discount from its usual price of $429.

Asus 16″ 2-in-1: This Chromebook boasts a spacious 16-inch display, a powerful Intel Core i3 processor, and up to 8GB of RAM. It’s currently available for $449.99, a notable saving from its usual price of $599.

HP 15a Chromebook: This Chromebook offers a large 15.6-inch display, a long-lasting battery, and up to 8GB of RAM, making it ideal for everyday tasks and entertainment. It’s currently available for $279.99, a substantial discount from its usual price of $399.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3: This affordable Chromebook tablet provides a great entry point into the Chromebook world, featuring a 10.1-inch display, a MediaTek processor, and 4GB of RAM. It’s currently available for just $129.99, an incredible value for its price.

These deals are set to expire tonight, so don’t miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your computing experience without breaking the bank. Visit your favorite retailers or browse online to grab these incredible Chromebook deals before they’re gone.