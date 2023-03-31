Are you looking for the perfect gift for the tech enthusiast in your life? Look no further than the cutting-edge tech gifts that are sure to impress. From innovative gadgets to high-tech accessories, these gifts are not only functional but also futuristic. Get ahead of the game and surprise your loved ones with the latest in technology. Here are the top cutting-edge tech gifts for the future that are sure to wow any recipient:

BenQ LED Monitor Light- ScreenBar & ScreenBar plus – BenQ introduced their must-have monitor light series to make work from home much easier and more efficient for all. It is powered by an LED clip desk lamp specifically made to operate with most monitors. A dial is included with such a monitor light for your convenience. Optimum eye protection is achieved by ensuring that there is no reflecting glare off the screen. You can choose the ideal brightness level with just one touch thanks to the desktop dial’s integrated ambient light sensor in these must-haves monitor accessories introduced by BenQ. Additionally, you always have the option to change the color temperature and brightness manually. The ScreenBar & ScreenBar plus is exclusively available on amazon starting at Rs.9,900.

JBL Tune 710BT Headphone – The JBL Tune 710BT is a sleek and stylish wireless headphone that delivers excellent sound quality and comfort. Powered by Harman, the headphones feature 40mm dynamic drivers that produce deep and powerful bass, while the JBL Pure Bass Sound technology delivers a high-quality audio experience. The headphones have a foldable design, making them easy to carry, and the battery life of up to 50 hours ensures that they last long. The JBL Tune 710BT also has a built-in microphone and intuitive controls, allowing you to manage music playback and calls with ease. The headphones are compatible with Google Assistant and Siri, providing hands-free control of your device. If you’re looking for wireless headphones that offer great sound quality and comfort, the JBL Tune 710BT by Harman is a perfect choice. These headphones are available on Amazon for Rs.5,999.

Logitech G203 Lightsync – Logitech G203 Lightsync is a gaming mouse that offers excellent performance and customization options. With its high-precision sensor and advanced button tensioning system, the G203 provides gamers with exceptional accuracy and responsiveness, making it a reliable tool for intense gaming sessions. The Lightsync technology enables the mouse to display up to 16.8 million colors and sync with other Logitech G devices, creating an immersive and personalized gaming experience. The G203 is also lightweight and comfortable to use, with a classic and simple design that suits both left and right-handed gamers. The Logitech G203 Lightsync is an ideal choice for gamers looking for a budget-friendly gaming mouse that doesn’t compromise on performance or style. The Logitech G203 Lightsync is available on Amazon for Rs.2,000.

BenQ DVY31 Full HD Zoom Certified Webcam – Full HD Zoom-certified webcam from BenQ, the DVY31, offers excellent audio and visual quality for picture-perfect communication during virtual meetings and live broadcasts. The camera has a 92-degree wide field of view, 5x digital zoom, and two omnidirectional microphones for superior video and audio quality. It uses cutting-edge picture signal processing algorithms to provide vivid images with uniformly apparent brightness, low distortion, and a natural-looking complexion even in low-light conditions. The DVY31 supports H.264 compression format, allowing high-quality broadcasts with less bandwidth usage. The USB plug-and-play webcam with a flexible mounting stand is perfect for work-from-home users and live streamers. The webcam is easy to install and is compatible with all leading video-conferencing applications. BenQ DVY31 is available on Amazon for Rs. 9,990.

HP Z3700 Wireless Optical Mouse – The HP Z3700 Wireless Optical Mouse is a sleek and stylish peripheral that offers reliable wireless connectivity and precise optical tracking. Its compact design and low profile make it a great option for users on the go or those with limited desk space, while its contoured shape provides comfortable use for extended periods. The mouse features a 1200 dpi optical sensor that ensures smooth and accurate movement, and its wireless connectivity is powered by a reliable 2.4 GHz wireless connection, which delivers a range of up to 30 feet. Additionally, the mouse includes a convenient on/off switch and a battery life indicator to help users manage power usage. Overall, the HP Z3700 Wireless Optical Mouse is a solid choice for anyone looking for a functional and stylish wireless mouse. You can get the HP Z3700 Wireless Optical Mouse at ₹1,499 on Amazon.