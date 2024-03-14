Crypt of the NecroDancer’s Online Multiplayer DLC Hits Consoles Next Week

The much-anticipated online multiplayer DLC for the rhythm-based dungeon crawler, Crypt of the NecroDancer, is set to make its console debut next week. This update comes following its successful early access run on PC, marking a significant expansion for the game’s already robust gameplay experience.

Key Highlights:

Release Date: The DLC, titled SYNCHRONY, is scheduled for release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on March 13th, 2024, at 4pm UK time / 9am Pacific. The PC version will exit early access simultaneously but slightly later at 4:30pm UK time / 9:30am Pacific.

Price: It will be available for £5.89 / $6.99, making it an accessible add-on for fans and new players alike.

Content Rich: SYNCHRONY adds a wealth of new features, including three new playable characters, online multiplayer capabilities, a new Versus mode, and comprehensive mod support.

Mod Support: A built-in mod portal will facilitate easy access to a wide range of mods, allowing for extensive customization and variety in gameplay.

Community Engagement: Weekly challenges will highlight community-made mods, fostering a vibrant and interactive player community.

Sequel Announcement: Brace Yourself Games has also revealed that a sequel, Rift of the NecroDancer, is in development and expected to release later this year.

About Crypt of the NecroDancer:

Crypt of the NecroDancer, developed by Brace Yourself Games, blends the challenging elements of a roguelike dungeon crawler with the engaging mechanics of a rhythm game. Players must navigate through procedurally generated dungeons, battling enemies and bosses, all while moving and attacking to the beat of the game’s soundtrack.

DLC Features:

The SYNCHRONY DLC enriches the game with:

Cross-platform online multiplayer support for up to 8 players in both co-op and vs modes.

New characters with unique abilities: Chaunter, who possesses enemies; Suzu, known for her invincible dash attack; and Klarinetta, wielding a massive two-handed sword.

An array of new weapons, spells, items, enemies, shrines, and traps, ensuring fresh and engaging gameplay experiences.

Comprehensive mod support through an integrated mod portal, enabling players to modify most aspects of the game and load multiple mods simultaneously.

Engaging the Community:

The addition of weekly challenges and a mod portal is a clear nod to the importance of community engagement for Brace Yourself Games. These features not only allow for a more personalized gaming experience but also encourage active participation and creativity within the player base.

Impact on Indie Gaming

Crypt of the NecroDancer’s DLC launch is a testament to the vibrant and innovative indie game development scene. Indie developers often push the boundaries of traditional gaming, and Brace Yourself Games is no exception. By blending rhythm elements with dungeon crawling, they’ve created a niche that resonates with players looking for unique gaming experiences. The SYNCHRONY DLC’s release, coupled with the announcement of a sequel, Rift of the NecroDancer, highlights the potential for indie games to create and sustain long-term engagement with their audience.

With the release of the SYNCHRONY DLC and the anticipation building around the upcoming sequel, Rift of the NecroDancer, the future looks bright for fans of this unique rhythm-based dungeon crawler. The continued support and expansion of the game underscore the developers’ commitment to their community and the longevity of Crypt of the NecroDancer.