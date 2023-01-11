Crossbeats launches SPARK Earbuds

Crossbeats -the leading maker of smart wearables, TWS and wearable audibles, announced the launch of SPARK Bluetooth earbuds. The buds are equipped with Hall Switch Technology and powered by 13mm Titanium Sound Drivers to give uninterrupted music. These earbuds are packed with advanced features like HyperBass and Quad Microphone with environmental noise cancellation giving the user an ultimate experience. The low-latency gaming mode enhances the overall gaming experience. The buds are built with IPX5 Water-resistant rating and have a Powerful 320mAh battery capacity with a long-playing time of 42 hours which allows you to take calls or listen to music for extended hours.

The true wireless earbuds come with 5.2 Bluetooth connectivity with a wireless range of 10 meters to connect to devices. The earbuds are compatible with iOS, Android, laptops, music players, and other Bluetooth-compatible devices. These audio wearables come in White and Black colours. Spark Earbuds are priced at an introductory price of Rs. 1599/- and will be available through the Crossbeats website along with Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, JioMart, Nykaa Fashion, TataCLIQ, and other leading offline retail stores.