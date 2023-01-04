PTron Bassbuds Nyx TWS, Bassbuds Perl TWS, and Tangent Sports Neckband Review

With their affordable accessories, PTron, a domestic accessory brand, has been steadily rising to the top. This covers both the highly sought-after Neckband earphones and the Truly wireless earbuds segment. Three new items from the company are now available for review: the Tangent Sports Neckband, Bassbuds Perl TWS, and PTron Bassbuds Nyx TWS. These are cost-effective products from the brand, with prices ranging from INR 799 for the neckband to INR 1,299 for the Nyx TWS earbuds. Here is our brief review after using all three of these products for a week.

PTron Bassbuds Nyx TWS Buds

Key Specifications

10mm Dynamic Drivers

HD Mics

IPX4 Rating

Battery life: up to 32 hrs

Charging time: 1.5 hrs

The unusual transparent style of the PTron Bassbuds Nyx TWS earphones has recently become fashionable. Given the price, the build and appearance of the buds are excellent value for the money. Both the buds and the case are made of high-quality plastic. They also have a generic appearance but with some distinguishing qualities. These have long stems with a wide touch-sensitive surface for comfort, silicon tips for a snug fit, and 10mm dynamic drivers that fit on either side of the buds. On the other side, the case sports a useful LED battery display in the center that comes in handy.

The overall sound profile of the buds is flat, as would be expected given their low price of less than INR 1,500. The midrange is distinct, and the bass is present but not overpowering. The IPX4-rated PTron Bassbuds Nyx TWS also supports a number of voice assistants, HD microphones for crystal-clear calls, and a battery that can easily last 32 hours (case included) for those prolonged listening sessions.

PTron Bassbuds Pearl TWS Buds

Key Specifications

13mm Dynamic Drivers

HD Mics

IPX4 Rating

Battery life: up to 26 hrs

Charging time: 1.5 hrs

Pearl Bassbuds PTron TWS Buds are unmistakably influenced by Apple AirPods. These include a solid lid and a pebble-style case, and the buds have an in-ear appearance without silicone tips. Although not the most comfortable design, this one appeals to the majority of consumers, as seen by the record-breaking sales of AirPods. Returning to the PTron Bassbuds Pearl, the earbuds and case are made of high-quality plastic and are available in a variety of colors. Starting with the earbuds, have sizeable touch-sensitive areas and large 13mm drivers on either side. On the other hand, the carrying case sports a somewhat innovative digital battery indicator up front.

Just like the PTron Bassbuds Nyx TWS, the overall sound profile of the buds is flat, which is to be expected from an inexpensive pair of TWS buds. While the MRP quoted on the buds is relatively high, as of writing this review, these are selling for just INR 999 on Amazon. For that price, the Bassbuds Nyx has this bass enriched sound, HD microphones for crystal-clear calls, and a battery that can easily last upwards of 25 hours (case included).

PTron Tangent Sports Neckband

Key Specifications

10mm Dynamic Drivers

Bluetooth 5.2

ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation)

Low-latency gaming mode

HD Mics

60 Hours Battery Life

Fast Charging

IPX4 rating

The Tangent Sports Neckband-style Earphones are the final item we have from PTron. These have a very sturdy build and were built using high-quality materials. They are available in multiple distinct colors, though our favorite will be the Black colorway. The earbuds are a reasonable size and have 10mm, dynamic drivers, on each side. Tangent Sports has several features that have been given trademark status, including AptSense (40ms) low latency mode, HD mics, and ENC.

In terms of sound quality and functionality, these Bluetooth neckband earbuds score among the best on the market. The sound quality is decent, and the vocals are as distinct as ever. Sound isolation is tolerable with the provided ear-tips, however with the addition of wings, these might have fit more comfortably and securely. The balanced overall sound signature’s minor inclination toward the mids allows us to detect distinct vocals. Without being overpowering, the bass balances out the highs and lows. Environmental Noise Isolation (ENC), which is provided by the two microphones on these, significantly enhances call quality and audio in general.

The Tangent Sports can easily run at 50% volume for 50+ hours on a single charge. These do come with a quick charging tech, which can deliver 8 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge and complete a full top-up in less than an hour.

The Verdict

For now, the PTron Bassbuds Nyx TWS, Bassbuds Perl TWS, and Tangent Sports Neckband have greatly impressed us. These devices have two advantages over rival products: the Make in India movement and price. Each of the Bassbuds Nyx TWS, Bassbuds Perl TWS, and Tangent Sports has a price of INR 1,299, 999, and 799, respectively.