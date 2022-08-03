CRED store brings you Prices of the Past for ‘must have products’

Ads

the good old days….most of us remember our parents and grandparents reminiscing about the good old days when ₹100 was sufficient for a shopping spree.

CRED Store is giving you a one-up on that story.

To celebrate the 75th Independence Day, CRED is bringing back the Prices of the Past where members can buy a range of products at ₹11 only.

What’s in store for you:

From August 1st, an exclusive range of limited-edition products were made available at just ₹11 at the CRED store.

CRED members who visit CRED Store at 8 PM daily can purchase showcase products at ₹11. Here are some of the amazing deals that the first and fastest few CRED members can avail:

1st August: The first and fastest 3 members who visited CRED Store were able to get their hands on a limited-edition Nike Air Jordan 1 High Bordeaux worth ₹21,999 at ₹11 only.

2nd August: On this day, 500 CRED members will get a chance to buy Boat Bassheads 100 earphones worth ₹999 at ₹11 only. Your music cravings are sure to get satiated with this visit to the CRED Store.

3rd August: The fastest 3 CRED members can purchase Hero 8 GoPro camera worth ₹36,500 at ₹11 only. If this can’t bring back memories of the past, what can?

4th August: This day just turned sweeter for a whole lotta people! As many as 800 CRED members get a chance to buy Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa 180g Nutella worth ₹220 at ₹11 only.

How to play?

Set a few alarms for 8pm

Keep checking the CRED store for product listings – existing members can visit the CRED app and click on shop from the bottom panel to enter CRED store

Click on notify me on the prices of the past banner to be reminded before the product goes live at 8 PM

Visit the CRED store at 8 PM on the dot, add the product to cart, enter the delivery address and process the payment

The first and the fastest CRED members who successfully complete the ₹11 transaction will get the product home delivered