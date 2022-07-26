Get your sibling to owe you one with beautiful gifts, available on CRED

Get your sibling to owe you one with beautiful gifts, available on...

From fighting over the TV remote to covering for them when they sneak out of home, sibling relationship is a bond filled with fun peppered with endless bickering. With Rakshabandhan around the corner, it’s time to show them who’s the cool one. Celebrate the unique bond you share with your sibling(s) and shop for gorgeous gifts from the CRED store which includes beautiful Silver Rakhis and gift hampers, they will surely owe you one!

Shop from an exciting range of limited edition curation of beautiful rakhis and gift boxes from brands like GIVA, Tipsfly, and iTokri, amongst others, on the CRED store. The selection of rakhis and gift boxes range from quirky to handcrafted rakhis, made with zardozi bead work, patwa threadwork, homemade paper, tribal hand embroidery, wood, natural stone and more. The best part? CRED members can avail upto 80% off from 400+ brands by using CRED coins.

Here are some of the exciting options that will make this Rakshabandhan an extra special one:

GIVA Silver Rakhis and gift packs : Want your Rakhi to stand out on your brother’s wrist? Grab a GIVA Silver Rakhi and gift packs under ₹1999 that would shine bright like a diamond on your OG bro’s wrist!

Handcrafted Rakhis from iTokri: This Rakshabandhan, surprise your loved one with intricately handmade rakhis that are crafted to perfection by the karigars of iTokri, starting at just ₹84.

Evil Eye Rakhis from Tipsyfly: Celebrate age-old traditions and protect your siblings from the unseen. Get your hands on the Evil Eye Rakhis from Tipsfly at ₹199, and add a contemporary twist to 'Raksha'bandhan this year.

Natural wood Rakhis and Gift hampers from Oye Happy: Express all the unsaid love this Rakshabandhan by getting your sibling Natural wood Rakhis along with gift hampers, all under ₹999.

As part of the siblings day special, every day starting at 8 PM from 28th – 31st July, CRED members can access the store and unlock unmissable discounts on a limited number of gorgeous silver rakhis from GIVA, available exclusively on CRED. Hurry up and head to the CRED store and make this Rakshabandhan memorable for you and your sibling(s).