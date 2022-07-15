Coocaa India Launches Latest Gen of Smart TVs – Google TV on Amazon

Ads

Coocaa, a global leading smart TV brand, has launched its latest Gen Google TV at aggressive prices for the Indian market. Initially the product will be available in display sizes of 43 and 55 inches with the launch price starting at INR 29,999 on Amazon.in

Through the new Google TVs, Coocaa brings an intelligent entertainment experience personalised as per user’s consumption patterns and interests. and intelligently organises everything in a customised user interface.

According to Mr. Sushovit Ranjan, Business Head Coocaa TV, “Through our new range of Google TV we cater the next level of Smart TV experience for our customers with intelligent and powerful features. So now one can watch all their favorite content from across streaming services into a common streamlined user interface. We have included features like AIOT which allows the viewer to connect the TV with any of their AI (Artificial Intelligence) device. To redefine the home cinema experience for our consumer, we have included 4K HDR for picture quality with Dolby audio. We are looking forward to customer reviews and feedback.”

The new range of Coocaa Google TV offers other noticeable features such as 4K HDR, Dolby audio, Swaiot Home, Google Duo supported, Function like Google Assistant & Far Field through which you can switch on & operate your TV by just giving the voice command.