Compaq, once a force to reckon with in the personal computing segment is now back on the scene once again. However, the American brand is now offering its latest Hex series of smart TVs in India, with prices starting at Rs. 59,999. Also, the company is offering its smart TVs in partnership with an Indian start-up Ossify which is known to have bought the Compaq brand license in the country.

Coming to the Smart TVs on offer, the Hex range comprises of a 55-inch and 65-inch model having 4K OLED displays. Both the models sport a bezel-less design where the display gets the maximum prominence and makes the TV to have a sleek and elegant look to it. Another unique aspect of the TVs is their all-metal build, with the 55-inch model measuring just 6.4mm in thickness while the 65-inch model is all of 7.9mm.

Both models come with the Compaq Experience Stabilisation Engine, which the company says delivers stunning visuals in the most seamless manner. The two TVs also support HDR10 with Wide-Color Gamut Plus and ‘Super Brightness’, all of which also contributes to the excellent quality pictures that the TVs generate.

Coming to the raw specs, the Compaq Smart TVs are built around a 64-bit Quad core MediaTek CPU that works in collaboration with a 2.5 GB RAM and 16 GB of native storage. The TVs run Android and support almost all streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and Zee5, to name a few. Besides, the TVs also have access to the Google Play Store as well, which means plenty of other apps at your disposal.

For sound, the TV boasts of Dolby Audio for 5.1 surround sound and DTS TruSurround, which, according to Compaq, provides for a rich and zero-compressed audio. There is also the Pure Sound technology for audio that fills the entire room. Then there is the unique Mimi Hearing Technology that ‘optimizes the frequency and the intensity of attributes of sound to user’s profile’. This ensures you have a clear and refined sound from the TVs at all times.

For connectivity, there are the twin HDMI ports, two USB ports, a 3.5 mm slot on the base 55-inch model. For the 65-inch model, you get three HDMI and two USB. Both the TV are also compatible with 2.4G and 5G Wi-Fi and Bluetooth as well.

Coming to price, the 55-inch model is priced Rs. 59,999 while the 65-inch model is priced Rs. 89,999. Both models are available to buy via Flipkart starting September 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, Compaq has also acquired a manufacturing facility in Kundli, Haryana earlier this year. The plant is expected to start operations by end-2022 and once that happens, the brand will have it easy to fulfil demands, both internal and external, besides also scaling up its operations as well.