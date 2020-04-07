Cloud Hosting vs Dedicated Server Hosting – Which one is better?

Web hosting is one of the most primary necessities when it comes to starting a website. When it comes to hosting services, there are several types that cater to different kinds of requirements. Among all, cloud hosting and dedicated server hosting are the two popular web hosting types.

Like many others, if you too are confused on cloud hosting vs dedicated server hosting and is not able to make up your mind on which type of hosting service to choose, then today we are here with a detailed article that’ll help you pick the hosting solution that’s best for your need.

Cloud Hosting or Dedicated Server Hosting?

To make it easier for you to understand the comparison, we will be taking a look at some key factors which are crucial for any hosting service and how both cloud and dedicated server hosting fares in those factors.

Uptime

Uptime is the highest priority of a website. No matter if you are running an eCommerce store or a website, downtime can significantly affect your revenues as well as deter users away from your website as well.

When it comes to cloud hosting, as your data is spread across multiple servers at the same time, downtime is very unlikely and even if it occurs, the issue will be resolved almost instantly in most cases.

However, in the case of a dedicated server, if any issues occur with your server, then your application or website hosted on the server will face downtime until the issues are fixed.

Scalability

If scalability is your priority, then cloud hosting is a better choice. Because allocating more resources is easier in the cloud architecture. Moreover, it gives you greater flexibility to scale up or down whenever required, thus allowing you to only pay for what you use.

In the case of dedicated server hosting, you need to pay for the entire server resources regardless of whether you fully utilize them or not. Also, in case you wish to have more resources than what was initially allocated to your website or application, then a server migration is required which will again cause downtime.

Cost

Cost is another crucial factor when it comes to picking a web hosting. Neither cloud hosting nor dedicated server hosting are the cheapest options out there.

With dedicated server hosting, the cost depends on the resource configuration you wish to have on the server. Prices for dedicated server hosting can range anywhere from $100 up to $1,000 depending on what you pick.

As mentioned earlier, one huge advantage of cloud hosting is that you only pay for what you use. Also, with the ability to scale up and down whenever required, you can optimize the resource requirements and cut down on spendings whenever possible.

Performance

When it comes to performance, dedicated hosting has an upper edge over cloud hosting. This is primarily because resources in a dedicated hosting architecture all of the is available for a single app or website, thus enhancing performance.

In the case of cloud servers, the added data access and routing processes that are involved incorporates a minor latency. However, cloud hosting service providers provide additional features such as caching services and NIC (Network Interface Card), which helps in reducing latency and improve speed.

Final Words

Ultimately, the decision over cloud hosting vs dedicated server hosting purely relies on the requirements of the application or website that you are trying to host.

We believe that this article helped you to easily understand the key differences between cloud hosting and dedicated hosting. In case you have any queries, feel free to leave them as comments below.