Cities: Skylines 2 DLC Delayed, Roadmap Revealed

Paradox Interactive has announced that the first pieces of DLC for Cities: Skylines 2, the Beach Properties asset pack and Deluxe Relax radio station, have been delayed from their original release date of Q4 2023 to Q1 2024. The Modern Architecture and Urban Promenades creator packs and the Soft Rock radio station have also been moved from Q1 to Q2 2024.

Key Highlights:

The Beach Properties asset pack is now due in Q1 2024.

The Bridges and Ports expansion, as well as a pair of creator packs, is expected in Q2 2024.

The delay is to give the developers more time to polish the game and ensure that it meets the high standards that fans have come to expect from the series.

The delay is to give the developers more time to polish the game and ensure that it meets the high standards that fans have come to expect from the series. “We want to make sure that when we release the DLC, it’s of the highest quality possible,” said Paradox CEO Fredrik Wester. “We know that our fans are passionate about Cities: Skylines, and we don’t want to disappoint them.”

Reasons for the Delay

The decision to delay the DLC was not taken lightly by Paradox Interactive. In a blog post announcing the delay, the company explained that it wanted to give the developers more time to polish the game and address some of the performance issues that had been reported since its launch.

“We want to ensure that when we release the DLC, it’s of the highest quality possible and meets the high standards that our fans have come to expect from the Cities: Skylines series,” Paradox wrote. “We know that our fans are passionate about Cities: Skylines, and we don’t want to disappoint them.”

In addition to the delay, Paradox has also revealed the roadmap for the first year of DLC for Cities: Skylines 2. The roadmap includes the following:

Q1 2024: Beach Properties asset pack, Deluxe Relax radio station

Q2 2024: Bridges and Ports expansion, Modern Architecture and Urban Promenades creator packs, Soft Rock radio station

Q3 2024: TBA

Q4 2024: TBA

Paradox has also said that it plans to release more DLC for Cities: Skylines 2 in the years to come.

The delay of the first pieces of DLC for Cities: Skylines 2 is disappointing, but it’s understandable that Paradox wants to take its time to make sure that the DLC is up to snuff. The roadmap for the first year of DLC is also promising, and it’s clear that Paradox is committed to supporting Cities: Skylines 2 for the long haul.