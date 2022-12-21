Christmas Gifting Guide 2022: Useful Gadgets to gift your loved ones

As the Christmas holidays are fast approaching, it is time to party and celebrate with friends and family. But the most exciting thing about this festival is the gifts that we give to our loved ones, however, deciding what to buy especially if it’s a Secret Santa is challenging. Browse through this list of innovative and quirky tech gadgets that are pocket friendly and can be the ultimate gift for your dear ones.

URBAN X2i Wireless NECKBAND: Enhance your active lifestyle in style and enjoy outstanding sound clarity with the new Urban X2i Neckband. Built using premium materials, the X2i is crafted using light-weight ABS with a high-quality, and is water & sweat-resistant, that makes it super comfortable to wear 24×7. The refreshing neckband promises up to 200 hours of standby time and 24 hours of non-stop calls and music, along with sheer audio performance. It has an adjustable cable along with a collar design body so you can wear it all day long without any stress. Thanks to rugged 10mm Titanium drivers, the Urban X2i offers outstanding sound clarity with excellent highs and deep bass, and is especially fine-tuned for clear vocals, so be it music, movies, or video calls, the X2i shines with excellency.

Pricing and Availability: The neckband is available in two colors black and blue at a price point of INR 2,999 from all leading online and offline stores.

Inbase Club 10000mAh – 4-In-1 Power bank: The Inbase Club power bank is very portable and boasts universal compatibility without the need to carry around any USB cables. Designed with a unique casing, this power bank comes with four in-built USB Cables (USB-A, USB-C, Micro USB, and Lightning) that are neatly tucked flush within the rear panel. These cables help fast charge almost any device that needs a battery top-up and charge up to four different devices simultaneously with up to 12 Watts of total power. The internal 10000mAh Li-Polymer battery’s status is displayed using an LED display that is neatly hidden below the translucent front face. And yes, like the other two, the Club also protects your devices from damage against overvoltage, overcurrent, overheating and overcharging.

Pricing and Availability: The powerbank is available in all leading online and offline stores at a price point of INR 999.

Portronics Sound Slick V Soundbar: Now, your house parties will be memorable forever with the Sound Slick V that has been ideally designed to meet the need for quality music. With rich bass, perfect mids, and the finest trebles, this soundbar will give you a theatre-like experience at the press of a button. Designed with a scratch-resistant and sand-grain finish this 80W soundbar is perfect for a premium feel that will not only enhance the look of your television but will also blend into your home décor.

Pricing and Availability: The Soundbar is available in all leading online and offline stores at a price point of INR 3,599.

Portronics Car Power 120 Multiport Car Charger: If you are a frequent traveler, this all-in-one car charger is just for you that supports fast-charging with a maximum power output of 120W. The charger comes with three charging ports – a USB-A port and 2 Type-C PD charging ports, that charging while driving easy on long journeys without worrying about your battery levels. Now charge your laptops in the car itself with the 100W Type-C PD charging port of the Car Power 120 giving you a better working and charging experience when you set out on long journeys and road trips. Apart from that you can also charge other devices thanks to the 20W Type-C PD charging port and an 18W QC charging slot for fast charging of your devices.

Pricing and Availability: The car charger is available in all leading online and offline stores at a price point of INR 2,499.

NETGEAR NIGHTHAWK AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 ROUTER (RAX10) : The NETGEAR RAX10 is a dual-band 4-stream router built for a better connected home experience offering 4X more capacity with 40% increased data throughputs and 100% backward compatibility with older devices. The dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz of this router are capable of data throughputs of up to 600mbps + 1200mbps respectively. Based on a powerful quad-core 1.5GHz processor and three high-gain antennas, this little AX beast can handle 4 simultaneous streams of Wi-Fi 6. And for all those wired devices around your home, there are 5 Gigabit Ethernet (4 x LAN + 1 x WAN) ports too that provide uninterrupted connections.

Pricing and Availability: The router is available at netgearstore.in, and other leading online platforms at a discounted price of INR 8,599/- .