Choosing the perfect genre for your mobile game: what’s popular and profitable

Choosing a genre for your mobile game is a crucial step. It determines the attention and enjoyment of your audience and the revenue for developers. Different genres attract different players and require different resources, according to experts from Stepico, a company that has been developing games for their customers for 9 years.

In this article, with their help, we will tell you how to find the perfect genre for your game. Let’s look at popular and profitable directions.

Main genres of video games

The spectrum of video game genres is huge and covers various mechanics and styles. Here is just a brief overview.

Arcade – simple but addictive games where players try to set records or achieve certain goals. Example: Jetpack Joyride.

Action and shooters – a dynamic genre with battles and shooting. Example: Fortnite and PUBG Mobile.

Casual – games with simple rules and short sessions, accessible to a wide audience. Example: Candy Crush Saga.

Card games – digital versions of poker and blackjack. Example: Blackjack – Vegas Casino Real.

Survival and Battle Royale games – where players fight to be the last survivor on huge maps. Examples: Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Massively multiplayer online games with role-playing elements – with a large virtual world to explore and quests to complete. Example: World of Warcraft.

Puzzles – games that require logical thinking and problem-solving skills. Example: The Room – a combination of puzzles and adventures.

Racing – games that simulate racing on various vehicles. Example: F1 Mobile Racing.

Role-playing games (RPG) – a genre in which players create and develop characters, going through many levels and fighting enemies. Example: Diablo Immortal.

Simulators – games that simulate various aspects of real life or business management. Example: The Sims Mobile.

Sports games – virtual embodiments of various sports, often with elements of team or player management. Examples include games dedicated to football, basketball, and other sports.

Popularity and profitability analysis

The mobile gaming industry continues to demonstrate significant growth and development. Studying current trends and analytics can help understand how to make a mobile game successful.

Popular and profitable games

According to data from Udonis Mobile Marketing Agency, in 2023, the most downloaded games were Roblox, Subway Surfers, Ludo King, Candy Crush Saga, and Royal Match. The revenue leaders were Honor of Kings, PUBG Mobile, Candy Crush Saga, Genshin Impact, and Roblox.

Driving simulators and sports simulators showed significant growth in downloads, while Team Battle and M3-Meta showed growth in consumer spending, indicating a shift in player preferences.

Hybrid-casual games, combining elements of casual and mid-core games, demonstrated significant growth, especially in China, which indicates their potential for attracting and retaining players.

Decline of hyper-casual games

Despite their overall popularity, hyper-casual games faced a decline. This is attributed to the improvement of mobile devices and increased focus on quality content.

Live Ops and monetization

Nearly all leading mobile games use Live Ops (real-time actions) to enhance engagement and monetization. This is key to retaining users and increasing revenue.

These trends reflect the dynamic nature of the mobile gaming industry, where innovations and changes in user preferences constantly impact the popularity and profitability of different genres.

Choosing the right genre for your game

Choosing the right genre for your game is a key step in development, requiring careful analysis and planning. Here are some recommendations:

Game concept development: explore current trends and genres at the forefront to find a balance between established and new directions. Look for genres that are popular enough to prove demand but not oversaturated to avoid competition with major studios.

Target audience analysis: understanding the interests and preferences of potential players is the key to success. Understanding factors such as age, gender, country of residence, income, and others will help form a more accurate picture of your target audience and their gaming preferences.

Uniqueness and innovation: explore hybridizing genres to create something new and exciting that can attract players’ attention.

Team passion and experience: mobile game developers at Stepico argue that experience in the chosen genre can significantly accelerate development and reduce risks.

“A team that is passionate about their game can create a truly memorable and high-quality product,” according to the experts.

In addition to these key aspects, it is also important to consider factors such as the monetization potential of the chosen genre, promotion and marketing opportunities, as well as the technical capabilities and limitations of your team.

Researching current market trends

To keep abreast of industry trends, mobile game developers need to actively study specialized sources of information, including:

Analytical reports: companies specializing in mobile market analytics, such as Newzoo, Sensor Tower, and App Annie, regularly publish reports on the state of the mobile game market, including revenue trends, genre popularity, and user preferences. Specialized websites and blogs: resources like Pocket Gamer, Touch Arcade, and Gamasutra offer articles, developer interviews, reviews, and analytics can help keep track of trends. Conferences and webinars: participating in professional events such as the Game Developers Conference (GDC) and other specialized mobile game conferences gives opportunities to exchange experiences with colleagues. Social media and forums: monitoring discussions on platforms like Reddit (in subreddits dedicated to mobile games) and LinkedIn, where industry professionals share their observations and forecasts, provides an insight into the latest topics and issues.

In conclusion, to succeed in the world of mobile games, developers must stay informed, understand the needs of their audience, and constantly adapt to technological innovations. It is important not only to follow trends but also to anticipate them by creating games that will delight players and bring profits to developers.