Chipolo One Bluetooth Trackers Now Available for $60 in Four-Pack Deal

Grab a four-pack of Chipolo One Bluetooth trackers for just $60, down from $100. Compatible with iOS and Android, these trackers help secure your valuables.

In a significant discount opportunity, the Chipolo One Bluetooth trackers are currently being offered in a four-pack bundle for just $60, a sharp drop from the usual $100 price tag. This limited-time 40% discount makes each tracker cost substantially less than the regular price of $25 each. Chipolo One trackers are known for their loud alerts and handy design, featuring a built-in hole that eliminates the need for additional attachment accessories. They are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, offering functionalities like ringing your phone from the tracker itself and sending alerts when you leave important items behind. The sale presents a valuable deal for those looking to keep track of personal items like keys, bags, and more.

Chipolo One trackers are favored for their loud sound, making them more audible than competitors like Apple’s AirTags. They come with a convenient hole, eliminating the need for additional accessories to attach them to items. The trackers are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and they offer helpful features like separation alerts, which notify you if you leave your tagged items behind. Additionally, if you have the tracker but can’t find your phone, a double squeeze on the Chipolo can make your phone ring, even if it’s on silent mode.

While Chipolo One trackers don’t have the same extensive “crowd-finding” network as rivals like Apple’s AirTag or Tile, they excel at helping you locate items misplaced within typical Bluetooth range. If you’re constantly searching for your keys under the couch or want to make sure your wallet is in your backpack before leaving, Chipolo One trackers offer great value for their price.

You can take advantage of the $60 four-pack deal or consider purchasing single trackers for $20 each (normally $25). This sale offers a considerable saving and lets you equip multiple important items with the peace of mind provided by Bluetooth tracking.

This promotion is part of a series of tech sales highlighted recently, offering consumers a chance to buy various gadgets at reduced prices. The Chipolo deal not only makes the trackers affordable but also enhances everyday convenience by ensuring you can always find your important items.