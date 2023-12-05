ChatGPT, a large language model chatbot, has issued a warning to users against repeatedly asking it to repeat words forever. The company says that doing so can violate its terms of service and could potentially reveal private information.

In a recent statement, ChatGPT said that it has observed “a small number of users” who have been using the chatbot to “repeat words or phrases indefinitely.” The company says that this behavior can “lead to the generation of text that is not relevant to the prompt” and can also “cause the chatbot to become unresponsive.”

ChatGPT also warns that repeating words forever can “potentially reveal private information that has been included in the chatbot’s training data.” The company says that it is “working to improve the chatbot‘s ability to protect private information,” but it encourages users to “avoid using the chatbot in a way that could lead to the disclosure of private information.”

OpenAI, ChatGPT’s parent company, has also warned users against using automated means to remove data from its services. The company says that doing so can “violate its terms of service” and could “result in the suspension or termination of your account.”

There are a few reasons why repeating words forever could be problematic for ChatGPT. First, it can cause the chatbot to become unresponsive. The chatbot is designed to generate text that is relevant to the prompt, but if it is constantly being asked to repeat the same word, it may not be able to keep up.

