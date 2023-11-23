ChatGPT Rolls Out New Human-Like Voice Feature

In a significant step forward in the evolution of conversational AI, OpenAI has announced the rollout of a new voice feature for its popular chatbot, ChatGPT. This feature allows users to engage in natural back-and-forth conversations with ChatGPT using spoken language, rather than being limited to text-based interactions.

Key Highlights

ChatGPT now offers a voice feature that allows users to converse with the chatbot using spoken language.

The feature is powered by a new text-to-speech model that can generate human-like audio from just text and a few seconds of sample speech.

ChatGPT’s voice feature is available to all users, both free and paid.

Powered by a groundbreaking text-to-speech model, ChatGPT’s voice feature can generate human-like audio from just text and a few seconds of sample speech. This enables users to have more natural and engaging conversations with the chatbot, making it more accessible to a wider audience, including those with visual impairments or motor disabilities.

ChatGPT’s voice feature represents a significant step forward in the evolution of AI interactions, paving the way for more natural and intuitive human-AI relationships. With its ability to generate human-like audio, ChatGPT can now engage in conversations that are more akin to natural human interactions. This has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with AI in various aspects of our lives, from education and healthcare to customer service and entertainment.

The voice feature is currently available to all ChatGPT users, both free and paid. To activate the feature, users simply need to tap the headphones icon in the app. They can then speak to ChatGPT and receive a response in the chosen voice.

OpenAI has collaborated with professional voice actors to create five distinct voices for ChatGPT, offering users a variety of options to choose from. The voices are designed to be both natural and expressive, reflecting the versatility and adaptability of conversational AI.

The introduction of ChatGPT’s voice feature marks a significant milestone in the development of conversational AI. It brings us one step closer to a future where seamless and natural human-AI interactions are commonplace.

OpenAI’s commitment to innovation and accessibility is evident in this new feature. By making ChatGPT’s voice feature available to all users, the company is opening up new possibilities for how people can interact with AI, potentially transforming the way we communicate, learn, and work.

OpenAI’s new voice feature for ChatGPT is a significant advancement in the field of conversational AI, making it easier and more natural for people to interact with the chatbot. With its human-like audio and wide range of voice options, ChatGPT’s voice feature has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with AI in the future.