Champions Crowned at the 2024 Pokémon Europe International Championships

Discover the winners and highlights from the 2024 Pokémon Europe International Championships in London, featuring TCG, VGC, Pokémon GO, and UNITE competitions.

The 2024 Pokémon Europe International Championships concluded with a display of skill and strategy, as competitors from around the globe gathered at ExCeL London for one of the season’s most anticipated events. The Championships, spanning from April 5th to 7th, featured competitions across Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), Video Game Championship (VGC), Pokémon GO, and Pokémon UNITE, making it a comprehensive battleground for Pokémon enthusiasts aiming for the World Championships in Hawaii.

This year’s event saw an impressive collaboration with TournamentCenter, ensuring a smooth and competitive experience for all participants. Amidst the strategic battles, the physical Pokémon Center UK pop-up store made a notable return, offering exclusive merchandise to attendees, a highlight that underscored the blend of competition and community central to the Pokémon experience.

The event underscored the growing significance of the Pokémon Europe International Championships within the competitive scene, reflecting on its evolution and the diverse strategies employed by players across different game formats. As competitors vie for Championship Points and a chance at the world stage, the Championships not only spotlight individual brilliance but also the dynamic and evolving meta across Pokémon games.

For those interested in the competitive Pokémon scene, the EUIC represents a crucial stop on the road to the World Championships, offering valuable points and prizes that can shape the competitive landscape for the season. As the Pokémon competitive scene continues to grow, events like the EUIC play a vital role in bringing together the community and showcasing the best talent from around the world.

Spectators and players alike were treated to a variety of side events and activities, enhancing the communal spirit of the event. The option for spectators to purchase full-weekend or individual day passes was a welcome addition, facilitating greater access and engagement with the competitive Pokémon community.

The 2024 Pokémon Europe International Championships solidified its place as a cornerstone of the competitive Pokémon calendar, setting the stage for future battles and the continued growth of the Pokémon esports scene​.