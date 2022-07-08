Celebrating Xiaomi’s 8 years in India with ‘Xiaomi turns 8’ anniversary sale

Ads

On the special occasion of its 8th anniversary in India, Xiaomi, India’s number one smartphone and Smart TV brand rolled out ‘Xiaomi turns 8’ sale. Starting from 8 July, the week-long sale will give the consumers the perfect reason to bring the next level of innovation to their future ready homes. This shopping bonanza includes offers and deals on the best of Xiaomi and Redmi products across categories.

With this, Xiaomi aims to deliver on its philosophy of ‘Innovation for Everyone’ and give back to the consumers for the loyalty and trust they have shown in the brand over the past eight years. This shopping festival will allow consumers to experience the latest technological breakthrough of Xiaomi products at never before prices.

The brand will be running various activities the whole day exclusively on Mi.com such as Jackpot Deals on select products at 10 AM, Surprise Store with discounts on lifestyle products at 12 pm and Pick N Choose at 4 pm where customers buy two of their selected products together at a discounted price. The Happy Hour at 6pm will allow users to purchase selected devices at INR 99 only and at 8 pm the users can purchase selected devices for INR 8 only. The consumers that shop on Mi.com during the sale can take part in the Order ID 8 Contest, where one lucky person can get their entire order for free if their order ID ends with the number 8. Additionally, the Reward Mi will allow users to avail instant discounts coupons worth INR 5,000 exclusively on Mi.com.

During the sale, customers can also avail discounts on Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (6GB+128GB), Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G (6GB+128GB) and Redmi Note 11 Pro+5G (6GB+128GB). The recently launched Xiaomi Smart TV 5A and Redmi Smart TV X43 will also be available at discounted prices along with Mi Smart Water Purifier, RedmiBook Pro 15 8GB RAM + 512GB, and many more products.

S No. Product name Selling price Discount Offer price Xiaomi 1 Xiaomi 11i (8GB+128GB) 31,999 5,000 26,999 2 Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge (8GB+128GB) 33,999 5,000 28,999 3 Xiaomi 12 Pro (12GB+256GB) 84,999 18,000 66,999 Redmi 1 Redmi 9A (3GB+32GB) 9,499 1,700 7,799 2 Redmi 10A (4GB+64GB) 11,999 3,000 8,999 3 Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G (8GB+128GB) 26,999 4,000 22,999 4 Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G (8GB+256GB) 28,999 4,000 24,999 Televisions 1 Xiaomi OLED 55 1,99,999 1,15,000 84999 2 Mi TV QLED TV 4K 55 59,999 3,000 56999 3 Mi TV QLED TV 75 1,99,999 70,000 129999 4 Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 80cm 32inch 24,999 9,500 15499 5 Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 100cm 40inch 29,999 7,000 22999 Laptops 1 Redmi i3 8/256 51,999 19,000 32999 2 Redmi 15 Pro i5 8/512 59,999 20,000 39999 3 Mi NB Pro i5 16/512 74,999 17,000 57999 4 Mi NB Ultra i5 16/512 76,999 19,000 57999 Ecosystem 1 Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones (Red) 1599 500 1099 2 Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones Black & Red 2199 600 1599