Xiaomi Launches Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 1080p 2i

Xiaomi, India’s number one smartphone and Smart TV brand, today announced the launch of Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 1080p 2i in India. The Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 1080p 2i is the perfect device for people seeking 24×7 all-round home protection with quality resolution. Equipped with enhanced night vision, intelligent motion detection (AI Human detection), and real-time two-way voice calling, consumers can meet all their surveillance requirements.

Ranked as No.1 Smart Home Security Camera brand, Xiaomi upgraded its security solution to empower consumers to take control of their security from any location with Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 1080p 2i. With 1920*1080p megapixels full HD video, the camera captures a full 360° horizontal view as well as a 108° vertical view, producing sharp and smooth video footage. The invisible 940nm infrared LEDs offers the consumers enhanced night vision for clearer night-time images. Additionally, the camera also provides AI Human detection that combines AI with deep learning technology that optimizes algorithm effectively and filters out the false alarms for improved accuracy. Along with it, the camera also offers 2-way voice calling along with active noise reduction technology.

The versatile home security camera comes with a Xiaomi Camera Viewer App that allows the consumers to record videos and take snapshots. With the app support, the users can operate the camera remotely, set preferred recording times, and view historic recordings on the app. Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080P offers two types of storage options: MicroSD cards (up to 64GB) and NAS (Network Attached Storage) devices.

Xiaomi 360° Home Security camera 2i will be available at an introductory price of INR 2,999 in India and will be available across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in, Flipkart and retail stores starting 7 July 2022.

Key specifications –

Camera: 2MP

Focal Length: 3.7mm

Coverage: 360°

Field of view: 110°

Night vision range: 10 meters

Expandable Memory: MicroSD Support (16-64 GB)

WiFi: 2.4 GHz

Channel: 3