Catch the Sparkle: A Comprehensive Guide to Shiny Mankey and Shiny Primeape in Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO players, get ready for some exciting news! The elusive Shiny Mankey and its evolved form, Shiny Primeape, are now available in the game. If you’re looking to add these rare variants to your collection, you’ve come to the right place. This guide will provide you with all the information you need to catch and evolve these shiny Pokémon.

How to Find Shiny Mankey

Spotlight Hours

According to a guide by Sportskeeda, one of the most effective ways to find a Shiny Mankey is during Spotlight Hours. These are special events where a particular Pokémon appears more frequently in the wild.

100% Perfect IV Stats

Eurogamer provides details on Mankey’s 100% perfect IV stats, which can be particularly useful for players aiming for a strong Shiny Mankey. Knowing these stats can help you identify a Mankey worth evolving.

Shiny Primeape: What You Need to Know

Evolution and Movesets

Primeape evolves from Mankey and has a strong moveset consisting of Counter & Close Combat, according to Pokémon.gameinfo.io. With a Max CP of 2,288, a Shiny Primeape can be a formidable addition to your team.

Vulnerabilities

Be cautious when using Primeape in battles, as it is vulnerable to Flying, Psychic, and Fairy moves.

Tips for Catching and Evolving

Use Berries: Utilize Razz Berries to increase your chances of a successful catch.

Check IVs: Before evolving your Mankey into Primeape, make sure to check its IVs to ensure you’re getting the strongest possible Shiny Primeape.

Battle Strategy: Primeape’s strong moveset makes it effective in battles, but be wary of its vulnerabilities.

Key Takeaways

Shiny Mankey and Shiny Primeape are now available in Pokémon GO.

Spotlight Hours and perfect IV stats can aid in finding a strong Shiny Mankey.

Shiny Primeape has a Max CP of 2,288 and is vulnerable to Flying, Psychic, and Fairy moves.

So, trainers, it’s time to venture out and catch these shiny gems. Good luck, and may the odds be ever in your favor!

Note: Information in this article is based on the latest guides and sources as of September 12, 2023.