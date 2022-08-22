Casio India launches its new brand campaign #LiveYourDream for the Casiotone range of keyboards

Ads

Casio India, a leading consumer electronics company & a pioneer in the electronic musical instruments category has launched its new brand campaign called #LiveYourDream for its Casiotone range of beginner music keyboards. The cornerstone of the campaign is a digital brand film featuring Mr. Darsheel Safary of Taare Zameen Par fame playing the role of an underdog who is able to rise in the eyes of his peers with the help of music-playing skills he has developed by learning the Casiotone. The campaign is supported by well-known artists from the music industry such as music composer Sean Rolden, singer-instrumentalist Swasti Mehul, keyboard player Anshuman Singh & singer-instrumentalist Priyanshi Srivastava communicating their own tryst with social recognition achieved through playing a musical instrument.

Casio’s mission is to increase the number of musical instrument players in India by targeting Generation Z and younger Millennials. The Casiotone keyboard with its beginner friendly interface and compatibility with Casio’s own self learning app Casio Music Space is the company’s go-to-brand to accomplish this mission. Conceptualized by Tribes Communication Pvt Ltd and produced by Rising Star Productions, the film takes the opportunity to highlight these strengths of Casiotone which enables the protagonist to realize his desire of playing an instrument and garner admiration from his fellow college students. The film is live across all social media pages of the company including YouTube, Instagram & Facebook.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Hideki Imai, MD, Casio India said, “We want to transform young India from a music loving to a music playing people. And we believe that Casiotone will help us take a giant leap towards this goal. Casiotone has an uncluttered interface which makes it less overwhelming for beginners; its portability & compatibility with the Casio Music Space app means that you can start & continue the learning process anywhere – at home or in your hostel room. Also, keeping the target market in mind, the instrument has deliberately been made sleek & colorful to augment the appeal & attractiveness that a musical instrument player enjoys. Knowing to play a musical instrument is the epitome of cool and we hope that this campaign instigates Generation Z to pick up one.”

