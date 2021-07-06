Casio has been there long enough for generations to have fond memories with its watches. That makes it one of the most well-known watch brands in the world, one that should not need any introduction. And the good news on this front is that Casio India is now holding its ‘End of Season Sale’ which will run from July 2 all the way till July 25.

The End of Season Sale offers can be availed of from purchases made on the Casio India website as well as other partner retail sites such as Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, and other MRT locations. There are discounts available on several of its watch brands, which include G Shock, Vintage, Sheen, Edifice, and Enticer. Some of the company’s recent launches such as the Edifice ECP-10PB, the Enticer MTP-E321RL, and the tough G-Shock GA 900 too are included in the sale.

So, for those who are looking to buy a new watch or have always fancied owning a Casio masterpiece now is the time to go for it. There are discounts applicable which stand at up to 30 percent off on the sale prices.

Apart from watches, Casio is also known for several other products such as Handheld Calculators, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Printing Calculators, Label Printers, Laser-LED based green Projectors, Wrist Watches, Clocks, and EMI (Electronic Musical Instruments).