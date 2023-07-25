CASIO ClassWiz FX-991CW – an innovative non-programmable scientific calculator that pushes the boundaries of calculation technology

Since its inception, CASIO’s ClassWiz scientific calculators have been revered globally for their user-friendly interface and expansive functionality. With the advent of the FX-991CW, CASIO sets a new benchmark in scientific calculators, reimagining them in a format that epitomizes simplicity and intuitive design. Offering an enhanced experience and robust capabilities, the ClassWiz FX-991CW is designed to be the ideal companion of Engineering, Diploma and Class 11th -12th State Board students.

With over 540 built-in functions, the ClassWiz FX-991CW empowers users to unravel complex mathematical problems with ease. Unveiling the world’s first four-gradation, high-definition grayscale LCD in this category, the FX-991CW revolutionizes the way calculations are read and understood. Inputs come alive on the display, ensuring seamless comprehension and a delightful user experience. The keypad has been reimagined with circular cursor keys that are easy to press from any angle, thus ensuring seamless navigation. Labels are presented in a clean, bold sand-serif typeface with enhanced glyphs to represent each scientific function. Accessing these functions is now a breeze, thanks to the intuitive icon-style menu which facilitates the ease of navigation and swift actions. The FX-991CW upholds the CASIO tradition of featuring Natural Textbook Display, allowing students to write fractions, roots, and other functions on the screen as they are written in a textbook. Like its predecessor, the FX-991CW harnesses the power of solar energy, liberating students from the constraints of battery life and allowing uninterrupted exploration of the world of numbers.

Unleash your mathematical prowess, conquer complex equations, and let your imagination soar with this extraordinary tool. CASIO invites you to join on this transformative journey, as we continue to shape the landscape of education, one calculator at a time. Priced at INR 1595, this collection is available at the nearby stationery shops, CASIO India Shop as well as popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.