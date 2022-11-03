CarDekho’s Amit Jain is the new shark on Shark Tank India Season 2

Amit Jain, CEO, and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, will be seen as a new shark on Season 2 of the business reality television show Shark Tank India. The second season of the popular show will soon be premiered on Sony TV.

Amit Jain is the co-founder of Jaipur’s first UNICORN and IPO-bound CarDekho group, India’s leading auto-tech company. The group has revolutionized the consumer experience in fulfilling their mobility dreams on the strength of technology and by digitizing the entire consumer journey in auto ecosystem. CarDekho group is the largest consumer-facing digital destination with 55 million+ monthly active users on its group portals – CarDekho.com, BikeDekho.com, ZigWheels.com, Powerdrift.com etc. The company also operates India’s leading insurtech brand – InsuranceDekho and Rupyy, a specialized fintech platform that offers financing options to automobile customers and retailers.

Mr. Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho group, said: ‘’Shark Tank is a phenomenal platform which has propelled entrepreneurial journeys to the hyper growth orbit by providing not only funding but also sponsorship of Sharks. Season 1 of Shark Tank in India fired up the same streak for all Indian startups and has changed the Indian outlook towards entrepreneurship. I am confident that Season 2 will surely be a bigger, better and more versatile platform for the Indian entrepreneurial dreams. I am very excited to share my experience of decades with budding entrepreneurs on the show and mentor them to build a new India. We will surely write some defining stories during the course of this journey. I compliment the channel and entire Shark tank team for being the launchpad to the wonder world of building businesses. .”

A coder at heart, Amit is a dynamic leader and also an expert in building profitable businesses thriving on sustainable growth, designing customer centric products which solve a deep problem with the help of technology. It has been a long but fundamental driven journey for Amit to make what CarDekho Group is today. Started from his home garage, the group today has its presence in India and 3 South East Asia Countries – Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia. Experimenting, scaling the company with limited resources, profitability, starting from a non-metro city, digitizing a business which is otherwise traditional are a few of many skills that Amit mastered himself on his journey of entrepreneurship.

Shark Tank India season 1 created a buzz and ignited the entire startup ecosystem of the country. It redefined the way entrepreneurship was looked upon and how budding and ambitious entrepreneurs defend their belief in their business. Season 2 is expected to be more charismatic than its previous season.

The other sharks that Amit will join on the show are – Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com).