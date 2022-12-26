Capture the perfect holiday moments this winter festive season with these smartphones

The winter festive season is here and everyone is geared up to celebrate the festivities with their family and friends. These times are the most cherished moments of one’s life, and everyone yearns to capture them perfectly. Well, we have created a special guide for you enlisting smartphones with the best camera in the mid segment. These smartphones are the top picks for capturing the best moments of your life and you will definitely fall in love with the memories these help you create.

vivo V25

vivo V25 is the latest offering from vivo in their V25 series. The vivo V25 comes with a 64 MP Night OIS camera and 50MP Eye AutoFocus which tracks the eye and keeps the subject in continuous focus. The smartphone comes with the powerful Dimensity 900 mobile platform and features a 90Hz refresh rate to deliver smooth visual performance. vivo V25 comes in Surfing Blue and Elegant Black colors and is priced at INR 27,999 for 8GB+128GB variant, INR 31,999 for 12GB+256GB variant.

vivo V25 Pro:

vivo V25 Pro is a premium mid-range smartphone which offers the best-in-class design and camera experience. The vivo V25 Pro comes with a 64 MP Night OIS camera which helps to transform your night pictures and catch all your moments in the dark, and its 32MP Eye AutoFocus unlocks a new world of selfie capabilities.The smartphone comes with the powerful Dimensity 1300 mobile platform to deliver smooth performance for all gaming and multitasking needs with ease. The color changing back with curved display offers premium styling, and the 4,730 mAh battery bundled with 66W vivo FlashCharge technology ensures long-lasting battery life. vivo V25 Pro comes in Sailing Blue and Pure colors and is priced at INR 35,999 for 8GB+128GB variant, and INR 39,999 for 12GB+256GB variant.

realme 10 Pro +:

The realme 10 Pro + comes with a 108MP Pro light camera with Image Fusion engine and Super Nightscape engine along various camera modes to help you capture the aesthetics perfectly. Its 16 MP front camera meets all your selfie needs and helps you capture your happy moments flawlessly. The realme 10 Pro + comes with 6.7 inches Curved FHD+ display with 100% DCI-P3 gamut powered by MTK Dimensity 1080 5G for seamless multitasking functionality.This all-rounder smartphone is a magical combination of premium design aesthetics and super trendy features to fulfill all digital and entertainment requirements. The Realme 10 Pro + comes in Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter and Nebula Blue colors and is priced at INR 24,999 for 6GB+128GB variant, INR 25,999 for 8GB+128GB variant and INR 27,999 for 8GB + 256GB.

Moto Edge 30 Pro:

Moto Edge 30 Pro comes with a 50 MP primary camera as well as an Ultra Wide camera and can record HDR10+ videos, while the 60 MP front camera ensures that details in your selfies are captured exquisitely. Moto Edge 30 Pro comes with 6.7 inches OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and comes with 68W fast charging. Moto Edge 30 Pro comes in Cosmos Blue and Stardust White is priced at INR 34,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

iQoo Neo Z6:

The iQoo Neo Z6 features a 64 MP OIS primary camera with Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor. While the super night mode helps capture beautiful nightscapes with clarity, the 16MP front camera captures bright details. iQoo Z6 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 and features a 6.4 inch E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a HDR 10+ certification and delivers a smooth visual experience. iQoo Neo Z6 comes in Dark Nova, Cyber Rage and Maverick Orange and is priced at INR 29,999 for 8GB+128GB varian and INR 33,999 for 12GB+256GB variant.