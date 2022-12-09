Croma makes the winter season special with lucrative deals on Electronic and Travel Products!

Croma, India’s first and most trusted omnichannel electronics retailer from the Tata Group, has host of massive deals for its winter season sale with lucrative offers across winter electronics and travel essentials. The sale went live from December 8 in all the stores and on croma.com with irresistible offers on a wide range of electronics, home appliances, Bluetooth speakers, ACs, power banks, air purifiers and much more.

With December bringing in the chills for a cozy staycation and for a thrilling getaway, Croma is all decked up to offer the best of travel essentials to its valued customers with hot-pick offers across categories.

For the travel buffs planning a trip or many, purchasing a camera to capture all the beautiful moments, comes with more delight as Croma is offering up to 10% off on Lexar memory cards on purchase of a DSLR or ML camera. With up to 70% off on MRP on backpacks, up to 80% OFF on earphones, and up to 5% off on travel accessories, including neck pillows, eye masks, travel bags, Croma is committed to be the ultimate care-taker of all things travel this season. No worries for batteries to die down as power banks and travel adapters are starting only at INR 499. More delights await for customers with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards with 10% additional instant discount.

Croma has a tempting lineup of offers for the ones who would prefer to tuck away at their homes and enjoy good company. Their Chill Days and Hot Offers campaign brings in irresistible discounts and offers across various categories. With up to 45% discount on a wide range of all-weather hot and cold ACs, room heaters starting at only INR 699, and instant geysers available from only INR 799, there cannot be more reasons for a blissful winter stay. With Philips Air Fryer starting at INR 7599, Kettles starting at INR 949, and Croma’s very own Convection Microwave Starting at just INR 8490, a perfect winter meal is now easier and more delightful to make.

To keep away from the winter pollution, Croma is offering Dyson and Philips Air Purifiers at just INR 27,900 and INR 19,900, respectively. Customers who want to purchase air purifiers but can’t extend their budgets this far won’t be left out as the starting range for the air purifiers are just INR 7,999. With up to 60% off on grooming kits, and up to 53% off on dryers, Croma is extending its arms to keep the customers all warm and cozy for the travel and winter essentials this season. The offers on travel essentials will be up till 18th December, while the winter essentials deals will run till 16th December, 2022.