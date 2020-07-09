Canon today launched its new full-frame mirrorless Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 cameras in India. That apart, the company also introduced four new lenses at the virtual event, which includes a pair of super telephoto lens, a macro lens and a zoom lens.

Canon EOS R5:

The EOS R5 is a top-of-the-line non-cropped mirrorless camera and comes with a 45 MP CMOS sensor. One of the biggest positive with the new EOS R5 is its ability to shoot 8K RAW videos at a max of 30 fps and 4K videos at a max 120 fps even though the camera isn’t designed to record RAW videos at 4K resolutions.

Another salient feature of the R5 is its Digic X processor as well as the Dual Pixel CMOS AF II. The enhanced AF tracking ability ensure the R5 is capable of detecting the head and eyes of even animals such as the dogs, cats and also birds. The camera is waterproof too, making it fit for outdoor usage in any environment. Then there is the integrated In-Body Image Stabilization (IBIS) feature that will lead to super steady shots.

All of it comes at a price though, which stands at Rs. 3,39,995. The camera will be available in India starting August 2020.

Canon EOS R6:

At Rs 2,15,995, this is the more affordable options and offers slightly downgraded specs compared to the R5. The camera comes with a Digic X processor along with a 20.1 MP CMOS sensor. The camera cannot shoot RAW videos but is capable of recording 4K video at a max of 60 fps along with slow-motion videos at 120 fps at 1080p resolution.

The R6, however, comes with the same IBIS and Dual Pixel CMOS AF II features as in the R5. The R6 is also slated to be available starting August 2020.

Canon lenses:

The lenses that the Japanese company introduced include RF 85 mm F2 Macro IS STM, RF 600 mm F11 IS STM, RF 800 mm F11 IS STM, RF 100-500 mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM, Extender RF1.4X & RF2X.