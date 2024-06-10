California’s Largest Pension Fund Challenges Musk’s $56 Billion Tesla Compensation

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS), the largest state public pension fund in the U.S., has expressed strong opposition to a proposed $56 billion pay package for Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla. This move by CalPERS highlights a significant dispute over executive compensation at one of the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturers.

CalPERS’ Stance

CalPERS, holding about 9.5 million shares of Tesla, is a major investor voicing concerns over the alignment of Musk’s compensation with the company’s performance. Despite initially supporting the pay proposal in 2018, CalPERS now deems it excessive and poorly correlated with the company’s recent achievements. The package’s rejection is advocated by shareholder adviser firms like Glass Lewis & Co., citing its size and potential dilutive effects​​.

The Broader Context

This controversy occurs amid wider debates within Tesla’s management and strategic direction, including a potential relocation of the company’s incorporation from Delaware to Texas. The Delaware Court previously invalidated Musk’s 2018 pay deal, critiquing it for not being fully transparent to investors​​.

Musk’s Response and Actions

In retaliation, Musk has taken to X (formerly Twitter), criticizing CalPERS and defending the pay package as justified by the contractual milestones reached under his leadership. He argued that the fund is reneging on its earlier agreement, despite the judicial challenges to the package’s legality​.

Implications for Tesla’s Leadership

The debate extends beyond financial figures, touching on Musk’s capacity to manage Tesla amidst his extensive commitments to other ventures like SpaceX and The Boring Company. Critics, including major investment groups, argue that Musk’s divided attention compromises his effectiveness as Tesla’s CEO, potentially impacting the company’s long-term success​.

Upcoming Decisions

Tesla’s shareholders are set to vote on this compensation package again at their annual meeting. The outcome could significantly influence Tesla’s future, especially if the pay package is seen as a referendum on Musk’s leadership amid broader operational concerns​​.

As Tesla continues to navigate these internal and external challenges, the eyes of the world will be on the upcoming shareholder vote. This decision will not only determine the course of Musk’s compensation but could also set precedents for executive pay and corporate governance in the tech industry.