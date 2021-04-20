Bulk IP lookup allows you to determine the location of multiple IP addresses in one go. In most cases, you can perform a bulk IP lookup for thousands of IP addresses with a single query. The lookup results reveal IP geolocation data, including:

The geographical location (i.e., country, region, city, and latitude and longitude coordinates)

Time zone

Internet service provider (ISP)

Type of Internet connection

Autonomous System (AS) details

Domain names resolving to the IP address

IP geolocation data from a bulk IP lookup can provide different insights for organizations, helping them perform essential business functions. This post tackles the top 5 use cases of bulk IP lookup.

Top 5 Uses of Bulk IP Lookup

Cybersecurity

With thousands of cyber attacks launched every day, the cybersecurity sector needs all the help it can get. Thousands if not millions of malware and phishing emails are sent daily, reflecting the aggressiveness of cyber attackers.

Cybercrime Prevention

With insights from IP geolocation data, cybersecurity professionals can possibly obtain the locations of entities communicating with their networks.

Which IP addresses can be traced to regions that are known cybercrime hotbeds? Which are located in areas that the organizations don’t serve? The answers to questions like these can help security teams detect and prevent suspicious activities.

Cybercrime Investigation

Bulk IP lookup also helps cybercrime investigators better understand the malicious infrastructures threat actors use. For instance, geolocation data was used to gather context around Emotet, Trickbot, and Dridex command-and-control (C&C) servers. It helped identify the locations of the servers, ISPs, and domains that resolved to the malicious IP addresses.

Fraud Prevention

Fraudsters have gone digital and can be lumped together with cybercriminals. Even so, anti-fraud technologies are also being developed to better detect and prevent fraud, such as those involving card-not-present (CNP) transactions.

Bulk IP lookup tools feed data into fraud detection systems by checking for inconsistencies in transaction location. Below are some examples of how IP geolocation data can help.

Fraud prevention systems compare a customer’s logged location (i.e., residential address on file or previously verified locations) against the area where the current transaction is being made. If the transaction is done in a never-before-logged place, it should probably be denied.

A bulk IP lookup can detect IP addresses that are from high-risk areas where cybercrime mostly originate. While blocking addresses by country could be restrictive for businesses, inspecting them and the data they are requesting for would be prudent.

Regulatory Compliance

Some regulations may require organizations to determine the locations of website visitors and clients. Otherwise, they could face penalties. User privacy regulations are perfect examples of this. Failure to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), for instance, can cause businesses to pay a fine of as much as €20 million.

Therefore, validating website visitors’ locations through bulk IP lookups helps ensure that privacy laws are not violated. Organizations can offer different content based on the privacy regulations of a visitor’s country or state.

Content Personalization

Content personalization is not only used to comply with a country’s privacy laws. It could also mean displaying website content in visitors’ local languages and using their local currencies.

Ultimately, this practice enhances the website visitors’ user experience, thereby telling search engines like Google that the sites should be ranked higher in certain locations. A bulk IP lookup can make content personalization more precise, as it provides detailed geographical data.

Location-Based Marketing and Advertising

Location-based marketing and advertising are among the most popular uses of bulk IP lookups. Marketers employ IP geolocation to segment their customers and send them geo-targeted advertisements.

Businesses also use geolocation data with geofencing technology to send coupons and sale alerts to customers who physically go near their stores. Such a strategy is an effective way of grabbing customer attention.

Bulk IP lookups can benefit organizations in several ways, including fraud and cybercrime protection, regulatory compliance, and marketing.