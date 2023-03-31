Here are the top 6 cybersecurity companies to help you reduce data breach risk on World Backup Day in 2023

As technology advances, the need for cybersecurity becomes increasingly important. With the rise of cyberattacks and data breaches, businesses and individuals need to take proactive steps to protect their data. The overall number of cyber security events monitored by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) in 2019 was 3,94,499, according to government statistics. This figure climbed to 11,58,208 in 2020 and then to 14,02,809 in 2021. The number of cyber security incidents was 13,91,457 in 2022. One of the essential ways to protect the data is by partnering with cybersecurity companies that offer solutions to reduce data breach risk. In this article, we’ll discuss the top 6 cybersecurity companies that can help you reduce data breach risk on World Backup Day in 2023.

Quick Heal – It is a global cybersecurity solutions provider. Its products are designed to manage IT security better across a wide range of platforms and devices. Its solutions can be tailored to fit the needs of consumers, small companies, governmental organizations, and corporate houses. The brand has spent 27 years concentrating its R&D on computer and network security solutions. Its current array of powerful machine learning-enabled solutions for cloud-based security thwarts threats, attacks, and malicious traffic before they happen.

Arete – Transforming the way businesses and government manage cyber risk through proven incident response, tech-enabled managed services, and powerful data insights. Working on the front lines of thousands of ransomware attacks and some of the largest nation-state attacks, their team combines hundreds of investigative, technical, and cyber risk management practitioners with best-in-class data and software engineers. They bring a relentless passion for innovation and a commitment to stopping cybercrime bring that same passion to positively impact the collective defense of businesses, governments, and infrastructure from cyber criminals and give back to the communities they serve.

Barracuda – It has been working towards making the world a safer place by delivering access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. It protects email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt to our customer’s journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda, the company claims.

Noventiq – It is a global solutions and services provider in digital transformation and cybersecurity, which has been headquartered and listed in London. The company enables, facilitates and accelerates digital transformation for its customers’ businesses, connecting 75,000+ organizations from all sectors with hundreds of best-in-class IT vendors alongside its own services and solutions.

CEPTES – It was established by Mr. Harish Kumar Poolakade and Mr. Priya Ranjan Panigrahy, both serving as the Directors and CEOs of the firm. Incepted in 2010, It is headquartered in Bengaluru and has offices in Noida and Hyderabad in India alongwith having global presence in Santa Barbara, CA, Wellington, NZ and Dallas, US. The company has also partnered with companies in Japan, Singapore and Nigeria to expand in these international markets. In a bid to spread its footprints in the Middle-Eastern region, CEPTES plans to launch its Dubai office soon.

Collabera Digital – It is a digital engineering and technology consulting firm. With over 25 offices in 11 countries across Europe and APAC, it caters to 300+ clients including Fortune 500 companies. It offers a mix of engineering tech and talent solutions which includes platform engineering, cloud engineering, intelligent automation, and data engineering, among others.

In conclusion, cybersecurity is crucial in today’s digital world, and partnering with the right cybersecurity company can help businesses and individuals reduce data breach risk. The six cybersecurity companies mentioned in this article are known for their cutting-edge technology and commitment to cybersecurity innovation. By partnering with one of these companies, you can help ensure the safety and security of your data and systems. Remember, protecting your data should be a top priority, and investing in cybersecurity solutions is a smart investment for the future.