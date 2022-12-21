Boult Audio launches ‘Rover’, a smartwatch with an uninterrupted 10 days battery life

To make its mark beyond the niche of audio, Boult Audio launched a premium smartwatch called Rover on 21st December 2022 on the company’s official website (www.boultaudio.com/products/rover). The swanky watch will be available on Flipkart soon too.

A perfect combination of style and technology, Boult Audio had launched three models of smartwatches earlier — Drift, Cosmic, and Ridge — each with unique features . The latest in the collection is Rover, which is a Bluetooth-calling watch with 1.3 inches AMOLED display. Rover will be made available in two bundles. The Classic switch version will have leather brown as the primary strap with orange strap being offered for no additional cost. The second bundle is Flip which will have black as the primary strap color and green and blue straps being offered in this bundle at no additional cost.

“We have made a name for ourselves in how customers perceive sound or audio. Now, we are expanding our services to other niches so that our customers benefit from the same assurance of quality across our product categories. Although there is still a way to go to achieve this dream, we are putting our best foot forward to deliver the finest quality products to our customers. Rover is a product of technological advancement where durability and style are combined to give it an edge over other variants in the market. Since a watch plays a crucial role in dictating everyday essentials, we have designed the smartwatch in a way that it ups your style game, in addition to giving you a range of functionalities,” said Mr. Varun Gupta, co-founder of Boult Audio.

Boult Audio Rover smartwatch specifications:

A BT-calling watch, Rover has a 1.3 inches AMOLED screen that enhances user experience by providing vivid colors and greater contrast ratios. Rover comes with multiple coloured straps (with combinations of Orange and Leather; and Black, Blue & Green) in the box. The watch offers an innovative and immersive experience with more than 150 cloud watch faces, giving the user a wide range of options in selecting the watch faces that resonate best with their personality or flaunting a new look every day.

Analyzing your activities at any hour of the day, be it noon when the sun is at its brightest, is effortless with Rover as it comes with 600 nits high brightness. Embodied with leather straps, the watch’s appeal is further enhanced with its premium zinc alloy frame. With IP68 rating, you will have peace of mind that your watch will be able to survive exposure from water and dust.

The smartwatch offers great value for money with more than 100 sports modes to choose from. With jaw-dropping battery life that lasts for ten days, the hassle of frequent charging will be a thing of the past for the users of Rover. In addition, keeping a track of one’s health becomes all the more convenient with the complete health monitor feature in the smartwatch.