Bose Unleashes the SoundLink Flex: A Game-Changer for Outdoor Audio Enthusiasts

Explore the new Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker—perfect for outdoor enthusiasts looking for robust sound and a durable, water-resistant design. Ideal for pool parties and more.

Bose’s new SoundLink Flex is setting the stage to be the must-have Bluetooth speaker for your next outdoor gathering, whether it’s a pool party, beach day, or a casual backyard hangout. With its robust audio performance, portability, and rugged waterproof design, this speaker is engineered to deliver quality sound in any environment.

Design and Durability

The SoundLink Flex boasts a compact and durable design, making it ideal for travel and outdoor use. It features an IP67-rated body that is completely dust-tight and capable of withstanding water immersion up to 1 meter for 30 minutes, ensuring it can survive a dip in the pool or a day at the beach​​. Additionally, the speaker is designed with a utility loop that is sturdy but not user-replaceable, meaning it can hang securely wherever you go​.

Sound Quality and Features

SoundLink Flex is equipped with a custom-designed transducer and dual passive radiators, enhancing its ability to deliver clear sound and strong, deep bass. It also includes PositionIQ technology, which automatically adjusts the speaker’s output to optimize audio performance based on its orientation​​.

For those looking to amplify their audio experience, the speaker supports Party Mode, allowing two Bose Bluetooth speakers to sync up and play audio simultaneously. It also offers a Stereo Mode for an enhanced stereo sound experience when using two compatible speakers​.

Connectivity and Ease of Use

This speaker is user-friendly with features like voice prompts for easy Bluetooth pairing and a multifunction button for various controls, including play, pause, track navigation, and activating voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant​​. The Bose Connect app further enriches the user experience by facilitating easy management of Bluetooth connections and adjusting settings​​.

Price and Availability

The SoundLink Flex is priced competitively, reflecting its premium features and build quality. It offers up to 12 hours of battery life, perfect for long days out without needing a recharge​​.

Bose’s SoundLink Flex is more than just a speaker; it’s a portable sound system that brings exceptional audio quality to your outdoor adventures. Its water-resistant design and long battery life make it a reliable companion for any party scene or casual listening. If you’re looking for a speaker that can keep up with your active lifestyle and deliver great sound, the SoundLink Flex might just be what you need.