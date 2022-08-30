Borosil launches their all new 4 in1, Best Air Fryer

Ads

Healthy cooking has become popular in India and air fryers allow health-conscious people to enjoy some of their favourite food guilt-free. To enjoy cooking fast, easy, and healthy meals for your family, Borosil has launched their all new 4 in 1, Best Air Fryer. It’s a versatile appliance that helps it to fry, bake, grill and even roast food items using 90% less oil than regular frying methods.

Air fryers don’t really fry food at all, but instead utilize hot air to quickly cook and crisp up food to mimic the effects of deep frying. Borosil’s Air Fryer cooks the tastiest foods in the healthiest way with the Quick Fry technology and cooks food using 90% less oil. Makes samosas, french fries or bake muffins, this air fryer helps to preserve the same taste and crispiness.

The appliance comes with a frying pan and tray and it’s safe to handle as the ‘cool-touch’ handle of the basket does not heat up.

Ads

Some specific features:

Capacity: 2.8L

Net Weight: 3.2 kg

Power: 1200W

Voltage: 230V AC / 50 Hz

ABS Body, Non-stick coated steel fryer basket and tray

Space saving and smart design with cord winder

Temperature control upto 200⁰C

30 min Integrated timer with Auto-Off function

Easy to clean accessories

Air vents at rear

1m long power cord

Auto-off function

The Air Fryer is priced at INR 7,390/- and is available at Borosil’s website: https://myborosil.com/ and on Amazon.in