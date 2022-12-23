boAt unveils ‘Wave Electra’ | 1.81-inch Full Touch Large Display, 100+ Sports Modes with BT calling smartwatch

With a powerful new Bluetooth chipset complimented by trendy aesthetics and a premium metal body, this new flagship wearable is all set to draw some eyeballs. boAt (Imagine Marketing), India’s No.1 wearables brand, proudly announces its latest wearable — ‘Wave Electra’. The new smartwatch boasts a 2.5D curved HD Display tailored around a seamless and premium metal design along with 100+ sports modes that accurately track your fitness activity and keeps you in tip-top shape.

The boAt Wave Electra is a smartwatch of desire. Sporting a trendy new design, the large 1.81” HD Display is all bright and vibrant at a peak of 550 nits for great visibility even in broad daylight. Sharp visuals and pop colors can be adored with its 100+ downloadable (20+ built-in) watch faces, widgets, and the two switchable menu styles. Together with the premium aesthetics, cool watch faces, and four variants of skin-friendly silicone straps to choose from (Light blue, Blue, Black, and Cherry Blossom), the Wave Electra is all ready for action, any time of the day — be it your gym sessions or those evening hangouts.

Packed with some of the latest technologies from boAt Labs, Wave Electra is one of the smartest wearables in this segment. The latest Bluetooth chip offers ultra-seamless connectivity for pairing, especially for voice calls. Store up to 50 contacts on the watch itself and use the onboard HD mic and speaker to make instant calls to friends and family without touching your smartphone. Call out to Google Assistant or Siri with ease or control your smartphone’s music and camera right from your wrist.

Smart sensors embedded within the smartwatch help keep you fit and active throughout the day while also keeping a tab on your health. 100+ Sports Modes are onboard to keep your fitness and sports routines on track, while the Heart Rate, Sleep, and SpO2 monitors, along with a Breath trainer, ensure that your health is always a priority. A daily activity tracker with sedentary alerts and hydration reminders, your healthier lifestyle is complete with the Wave Electra. And if you are bored waiting for your ride to show up at your location, keep yourself busy with any of its two inbuilt games.

Keeping all those smart sensors alive is a huge internal battery that offers up to 7 days of battery life.

The boAt Wave Electra BT Calling Smartwatch will be available for an introductory price of just Rs 1,799 on boAt-lifestyle.com and Amazon.in starting 24th December, 12pm.