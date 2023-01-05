boAt to unveil and showcase the best of their 2023 line-up at CES – The global stage for innovation

boAt to unveil and showcase the best of their 2023 line-up at...

India’s #1 Wearables brand, boAt has developed next-generation hearables through its ‘boAt Labs’ and will be showcasing some of their innovative products and technologies at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. ‘boAt Labs’ has co-engineered next-generation hearables including TWS, Neckbands and Headphones with global tech companies to offer best-in-class immersive and premium audio experience.

CES 2023 is scheduled from January 5 – 8, 2023 at Las Vegas, United States.

boAt will be showcasing the following products at their tech partners respect booths-

boAt | Dolby – boAt Neckband Powered by Dolby

boAt Neckband Powered by Dolby boAt | DIRAC – boAt and Dirac will be showcasing Asia’s first Dirac Opteo™ powered Neckbands Rockerz 330/333 ANC that were first launched in Q3 2022 and offered HD audio performance through an all-new Crystal Bionic Sound powered by Dirac Opteo™. boAt and Dirac will also be teasing upcoming 2023 product launches, namely Rockerz Apex, Nirvana Nebula, and Airdopes Synth – all of which will feature Dirac Virtuo™ powered Spatial Audio.

– boAt and Dirac will be showcasing Asia’s first Dirac Opteo™ powered Neckbands Rockerz 330/333 ANC that were first launched in Q3 2022 and offered HD audio performance through an all-new Crystal Bionic Sound powered by Dirac Opteo™. boAt and Dirac will also be teasing upcoming 2023 product launches, namely Rockerz Apex, Nirvana Nebula, and Airdopes Synth – all of which will feature Dirac Virtuo™ powered Spatial Audio. boAt | Mimi – Nirvana 525 ANC will be India’s first neckband to come with personalised audio tuning powered by Mimi. Through the boAt Hearables app, Users will be able to perform a hearing test and create customized EQ profiles tailored to their ear sensitivity for a more personal and more richer audio experience.

– Nirvana 525 ANC will be India’s first neckband to come with personalised audio tuning powered by Mimi. Through the boAt Hearables app, Users will be able to perform a hearing test and create customized EQ profiles tailored to their ear sensitivity for a more personal and more richer audio experience. boAt | CEVA – boAt and CEVA will be giving a first-hand look at their all-new boAt Nirvana Eutopia. Nirvana Eutopia will be the first boAt headphone to offer head tracking capabilities to further enhance the Spatial Audio outputted by these headphones. CEVA Spatial Audio is powered by VisiSonics® and includes CEVA MotionEngine™ head-tracking and users will be able to experience a 3D simulated space that contains depth & direction. CEVA will showcase the boAt Nirvana Eutopia headphones at the CEVA meeting suite, Westgate suite #2937.

Sameer Mehta – Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer at boAt said, “boAt is a company with a strong vision, aggressive goals, and an incredibly capable team focussed on creating cutting-edge hearable and wearable products. boAt Labs is a testament to our commitment to developing truly innovative technologies in India for the world which accentuates user experience. We are closely working with global technology companies like Dolby, Dirac, Mimi, CEVA and more which offer innovative technologies that will help facilitate and accelerate our engineering efforts with a specific focus on elevating user experience.”

“It is a moment of pride that products designed and engineered in India are now showcased on a world stage like CES.” He added.

boAt Labs – the R&D facility of boAt was established with an aim to accelerate innovation and build in-house capabilities in full-cycle product engineering of hearable products. boAt Labs has multi-disciplinary teams of engineers in software, hardware, electronics, power & acoustic engineering domains. Among other things, they aim to develop products and solutions which are on the cutting-edge of technologies related to personal audio and hearables. boAt Labs is currently partnering with Qualcomm, Dolby, Dirac, Mimi, CEVA, Google, THX, Amazon (Alexa) and other global technology leaders to drive innovation in Hearable and Wearable products to the market. Currently, boAt Labs capabilities include –