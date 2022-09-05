BoAt Storm Pro Call smartwatch launched in India with 1.78” AMOLED Display

Ads

boAt is all set to launch its premium flagship smartwatch Storm Pro Call Bluetooth calling smartwatch with their biggest AMOLED Display. Flaunting its stunning looks and its premium ID along with one of the largest and high-end AMOLED displays in the segment, boAt plans to take a lead in the smart wearables segment with its latest feature-rich smartwatch.

Featuring a bold personality with stunning looks and a premium design, the boAt Storm Pro Call completely stands out from the crowd. Boasting a large 2.5D Curved 1.78” AMOLED Display with a 60Hz Refresh Rate that offers a smooth and fluid UI performance, the Storm Pro Call is like no other smartwatch in the segment. The Always on Display is fast, responsive, vibrant, and stunning — all thanks to its crisp high-definition resolution. The display is bright enough to be viewed outdoors during peak hours and you can customize the watch as per your taste with 100+ cloud faces.

The boAt Storm Pro Call smartwatch runs for 10 days without a charge with light usage and up to a week with heavy usage. It comes with boAt ASAP charge that can top up the battery with a full charge in just 30 minutes. boAt Storm Pro Call is always available to help you track your every move and get you hooked on smart and healthy living.

boAt Storm Pro Call stands out with Its BT Calling mode that allows you to stay connected 24*7 and to answer calls just with a tap. Never miss out on essential conversations and save up to 10 contacts. Its premium built-in speaker and microphone and highly responsive dial-pad enable you to have a quick chat with your friends anytime, anywhere. The watch ensures your health and fitness are in check. It has 700+ active modes which track and train you to be fit and active throughout the day. The smartwatch is built to monitor your every activity, which includes Strength and Training, Dance – Ballet, Aerobics, Home Activities, Laughing, lazing around (Binge watching/ resting), Playing music – Piano, Guitar, Walking, Makeup Activity, Running, Sports like – Boxing, Ultimate Frisbee, Judo, Skateboarding, Rope Jumping, Squash, Javelin, Skating and a lot more. Further on, track your fitness, reach your goals, and make fitness fun with the boAt Crest Gamification App.

Health sensors such as a 24*7 Heart Rate Monitor, Real Time SPO2 Tracker, and Sleep Monitor ensure your health is continuously being monitored. Other useful features such as Sedentary Alerts keep you moving around to stay active. boAt Storm Pro Call also comes with the ability to track live cricket scores, guided breathing and meditation mode, weather updates, notifications, music and camera controls and more. All these software enhancements are encased in an IP68, Dust and water-resistant design.

The boAt Storm Pro Call Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch will be available for a limited period introductory price of just INR 3799 starting 5th September, 12pm on Flipkart and boAt website.