boAt launches its smartwatch ‘Xtend Talk’ with Alexa onboard.

Imagine Marketing limited-owned boAt announces its next innovative Bluetooth Calling smartwatch ‘boAt Xtend Talk’ featuring Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa which talks back to you. Set reminders, check the weather forecast, request cricket scores, or just ask any question, your wish is Alexa’s command.

Sporting a larger-than-life 1.69 HD bright display that boasts crystal clear clarity even in broad daylight, boAt Xtend Talk is designed to complement your style. Adding to the premium looks and style are its 100+ cloud-based customizable watch faces to match your mood and outfit each day along with soft, comfortable, and skin-friendly liquid silicone wristband. Each watch is also rigorously tested for reliability by boAt Labs and the excellent quality assures you to use the watch worry-free. Its IP68 dust, sweat, and splash-resistant design make it an excellent fitness partner wherever you go.

What makes the Xtend Talk stand out from the crowd is boAt Labs’s collaboration with Amazon to integrate their cloud-based voice assistant — Alexa. With the combination of an intellectual user interface built around a powerful hardware system and combined with Alexa’s intelligence, boAt paves its way into the future of wearables. With Xtend Talk on your wrist, you can simply question Alexa for anything — be it weather forecasts, the latest cricket scores, the traffic conditions on your route ahead, or simply instruct her to set alarms and reminders for you and she can converse back using the watch’s built-in HD speaker. A dial pad with a 20-contact address book makes Bluetooth calling a good reason to keep your smartphone at bay.

Speaking about fitness and well-being boAt Xtend Talk includes 60+ Sports Modes featuring auto workout detection for running walking, monitoring heart rate, SPO2 and Vo2 which keeps a tab on your heart rate, blood oxygen and oxygen consumption during intense exercise. Thanks to Google Fit and Apple Health support, you can keep a complete record and history of your health and fitness. Other important health-based features include sedentary and hydration alerts and helping to keep you stress-free is the ambient sound detection to navigate you away from high-stress environments that expose you to high decibel sounds.

Lastly, keeping your intelligent talking fitness buddy up and running day after day is its huge internal battery. Get an average of up to 10 days of battery life with normal use or up to 2 days with BT calling mode.

The boAt Xtend Talk smartwatch will be available on 24th August at an introductory price of INR2999. Adding to the launches, boAt is all set to unwrap Storm Call as well on 25th August at an introductory price of INR1799. It offers a sharp 1.69” 2.5D curved LCD screen that boasts of a 70% RGB colour gamut, 150+ cloud-based watch faces and an in-built HD speaker and mic for hands-free Bluetooth calling. It also has multiple sports modes and a 10-day battery life.