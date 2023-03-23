boAt launches the TWS premium segment with Nirvana Ion

India’s #1 audio and wearables brand, boAt (Imagine Marketing), is delighted to launch its first premium product in the TWS segment — the one-of-a-kind ‘Nirvana Ion’ TWS Earbuds. Immersive sound with technologies filled to the brim, this new wireless earbud is all ready to send the competition back to its drawing board. Introducing the Nirvana Ion, the ‘Next Big Thing’ from boAt, is the first-ever TWS by the brand which has 24hrs of earbuds playback. Not only this, with a total playback of 120hrs, Nirvana Ion ensures you never stop listening to your tunes in boAt Signature Sound and boAt Balanced Sound.

To mark the unveiling of Nirvana Ion, boAt has also launched its latest campaign ‘The Next Big Thing’ which highlights its cutting-edge design and engineering prowess. The campaign calls out how every feature of Nirvan Ion enables people to follow their passion. One that breaks boundaries and pushes the definition of what’s possible. To bring this thought to life, boAt has also collaborated with influencers from various fields like Cyrus Khan who is a Parkour athlete, Ambika Nayak aka Kayan who is a Musician, DJ, and Model, Johanna Rodrigues aka B-Girl Jo who practices B-Boying – an athletic style of street dance and Sabareesh S who is known for Futsal/street football. This campaign marks the stories of these influencers as they set on the journey to becoming ‘The Next Big Thing’ with their sheer passion and unbreakable spirit. The campaign gives the well-deserved limelight to the people who follow their heart- a quality that makes them the perfect contender to become The Next Big Thing.

Through this campaign, boAt and Nirvana Ion support the journey of those who aspire to become The Next Big Thing.

The TWS offers an immersive and exceptional sound. It takes your listening experience to the next level with Crystal Bionic Sound powered by HiFi® DSP giving you impeccable sound optimization. With ASAP™ Charge and the fast-charging USB-C port, you can now enjoy a month’s worth of battery life in your pocket with just a 2.5-hour charge.

Loaded with Dual EQ Modes, the TWS lets you select the mode by your mood. Feel the unparalleled immersion with boAt Balanced Sound & reimagine your audio experience with the patent boAt Signature Sound. Its ENx™ Technology, which uses Quad Mics reduces ambient noise and provides crystal clear sound during voice calls for an unrivaled calling experience, takes your work and entertainment seriously. Your voice is transmitted in crystal-clear quality no matter where you are. The Nirvana Ion is the ultimate game-changer that lets you enjoy synchronized entertainment and take control of victory while gaming — thanks to BEAST Mode’s 60ms low latency.

boAt has engineered a new ergonomic paradigm, with its in-house capabilities of product design (boAtLabs) to create this earbud for maximum comfort and stellar sound. Nirvana Ion comes with in-ear detection for a seamless experience. Not just this, the ergonomically compact size of the Nirvana Ion lets you fit them anywhere in your pocket or bag so you can take your music with you wherever you go.

The boAt Nirvana is offered for a limited time for a launch price of just Rs 1,999 on boAt-lifestyle.com, Flipkart.com, Amazon, and Myntra.com, as well as at offline stores including Vijay Sales, Croma, and Reliance Digital. It TWS is available in two premium colors, Ivory White, and Charcoal Black, with a 1-year warranty period.