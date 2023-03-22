IKODOO Reveals First Look of its ANC Earbuds; Offers 50 dB ANC, Wind Noise Suppression: Priced Under INR 5,000

IKODOO, the new-age consumer tech brand, is set to launch their first ANC products in India by the end of this month. Ahead of its product launch, IKODOO has revealed a first look of its upcoming flagship product. The ANC Earbuds will have features like advanced 50 dB active noise cancellation technology, effective wind noise suppression along with Find My Buds, etc all priced under INR 5000.

IKODOO’s ANC Earbuds boast some of industry leading features and specifications aimed at elevating the overall user experience, in terms of sound and call quality. Here is a closer look at some of the highlights.

IKODOO earbuds feature a multi-mode AI acoustic noise reduction and personalised ANC algorithms, providing a peak noise cancellation depth of 50 dB. The smart anti-wind technology suppresses wind noise, ensuring crystal-clear music and calls, even in windy conditions. Further, “Find my Buds” feature enables you to track the location of your misplaced earbuds by triggering an alarm through the app on your smartphone.

IKODOO had earlier announced its partnership with Vifa Sound, a Denmark-based technology brand, bringing advanced acoustic sound technology to India.

IKODOO ANC Earbuds will be available for purchase by the end of March. Stay tuned for the official launch.